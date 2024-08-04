What Is Beef Barbacoa, And Is It Different Than Birria?

When it comes to international cuisine, there are countless ways to cook, marinate, and serve a variety of meats. Whether you're enjoying a stew, a sandwich, or just a plate of meat, that meat likely went through an intensive cooking method before it made it to your plate. Birria and barbacoa are two types of cooking methods that, while similar at the surface level, are characterized by notable differences. But perhaps most importantly, birria originated in Mexico while barbacoa is thought to have originated in the Caribbean. Over time, though, barbacoa has become a popular cooking style in Mexico as well.

Barbacoa is slightly more comparable to what we know as barbecue than birria is. Birria is has a thinner consistency than barbacoa, so it's a little soupy and traditionally served as a stew. These days, you'll find it in tacos and even on nachos as it's made its way through the United States. But both methods involve slow-cooking meat to the point where it becomes fall-apart tender.