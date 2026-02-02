One Of The Tastiest Cuts Of Beef Is Rarely Ever Purchased

If you've been anywhere near a grocery store lately, you know that beef prices are through the roof. The cost of both beef and veal rose 16.4% over the course of 2025 per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and beef steak prices rose nearly 18% during that timeframe (via Fox Business). With those sharp increases, some consumers may be looking for alternative cuts of beef to replace the pricier filet mignon, New York strips, and ribeyes.

The good news is that cows are large animals with a lot of beef! And, by cooking certain cuts in the right way, you can make almost any part of the cow quite tasty. One such cut — which might make some home chefs nervous with its name alone — is beef cheeks. But there's no reason to be anxious, as beef cheeks are simply the cow's facial muscles. In terms of price, beef cheeks are definitely budget-friendly. During our research, we found beef cheeks available at Sam's Club for between $4 to $5 per pound. Compare that to more standard cuts — like ribeye ($16.97), New York strip ($13.46), and filet mignon ($29.98) – and you can easily see how much more money you can save on an underrated cut like beef cheeks.

We've established that beef cheeks are far less expensive than typical cuts of steak, but what do they taste like? Beef cheeks are packed with connective tissue which gives them a strong, well, beefy flavor. Think of it as "beef" in all caps. They're one of the most flavorful beef cuts and are great for hearty dishes like stews, braises, slow-cooked ragu, and even street tacos – and they work well with versatile ingredients like garlic, onions, and red wine.