One Of The Tastiest Cuts Of Beef Is Rarely Ever Purchased
If you've been anywhere near a grocery store lately, you know that beef prices are through the roof. The cost of both beef and veal rose 16.4% over the course of 2025 per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and beef steak prices rose nearly 18% during that timeframe (via Fox Business). With those sharp increases, some consumers may be looking for alternative cuts of beef to replace the pricier filet mignon, New York strips, and ribeyes.
The good news is that cows are large animals with a lot of beef! And, by cooking certain cuts in the right way, you can make almost any part of the cow quite tasty. One such cut — which might make some home chefs nervous with its name alone — is beef cheeks. But there's no reason to be anxious, as beef cheeks are simply the cow's facial muscles. In terms of price, beef cheeks are definitely budget-friendly. During our research, we found beef cheeks available at Sam's Club for between $4 to $5 per pound. Compare that to more standard cuts — like ribeye ($16.97), New York strip ($13.46), and filet mignon ($29.98) – and you can easily see how much more money you can save on an underrated cut like beef cheeks.
We've established that beef cheeks are far less expensive than typical cuts of steak, but what do they taste like? Beef cheeks are packed with connective tissue which gives them a strong, well, beefy flavor. Think of it as "beef" in all caps. They're one of the most flavorful beef cuts and are great for hearty dishes like stews, braises, slow-cooked ragu, and even street tacos – and they work well with versatile ingredients like garlic, onions, and red wine.
How do you cook beef cheeks?
The biggest factor with cooking beef cheeks is time. Since this cut is literally the cow's cheeks, these muscles receive a lot of work while the cow chews. This makes them a naturally tougher cut of meat. That's why beef cheeks are best suited for slow-cooking methods, which allows all that tough connective tissue and collagen to break down. This eventually results in that tender texture and rich, beefy flavor profile.
One tried and true way to cook beef cheeks is by letting them soak in a flavorful marinade of your choosing for at least four hours, pat dry and add salt, then sear in a Dutch oven. Add the marinade to the pot, with beef stock if necessary, and simmer for two to three hours until tender. You can use the remaining marinade to blend into a sauce, serve over mashed potatoes, and volia! You have delicious braised beef cheeks.
If you don't have a Dutch oven, you can also use similar methods to cook the cheeks in the oven, a slow cooker, or in a pressure cooker. No matter what you do, this isn't a cut suited for a quick sear or ten minutes on the grill. Use these slow-cooking methods to create some tender beef cheeks that are not only delicious but much less expensive than your typical steak cut.