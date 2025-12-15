Everything You Need To Know About Chihuahua-Style Mexican Food

Food from the state of Chihuahua has a unique place in Mexico's culinary landscape. Chihuahua is located in northern Mexico, bordering Texas and New Mexico. The variety of staple ingredients commonly used there varies slightly from common ingredients you need to make good Mexican food, and Chihuahua-style dishes are quite different because of the cultural influences of Indigenous Peoples, Mennonites, and Mestizos, who have both Indigenous and Spanish ancestry.

The Indigenous Rarámuri tribe contributes dishes that use corn, such as chacales (dried corn soup), pinto and black beans, and salsa. The Mennonites are known for bringing queso Chihuahua, which is a nutty, semi-soft cheese similar to Monterey Jack, used liberally on Mennonite pizza, in soups, and for other dishes. Spanish colonists brought cattle in the 1500s, and beef became a large part of Chihuahuan food as a result.

You'll find beef in carne asada, which is made with grilled meats often marinated in chiles, citrus, and spices and made into toppings for tacos and burritos. Burritos and their often larger counterparts, burros, are a regional Mexican street food every foodie should try, and in Chihuahua, they're smaller and served with flour-based tortillas, compared to the corn-based tortillas used in most of Mexico.