The Best Cut Of Beef To Put Into The Slow Cooker
There are two primary methods of cooking beef: searing it into a steak or slow-cooking a delectable braise. Sure, the use of flame is certainly attractive, but don't undervalue the melt-in-your-mouth results of patient beef cooking. And if you're feeling a little nervous about the cooking method, there's not a more forgiving place to start than with beef cheeks.
The secret in this cut is its collagen-rich nature. Since the cheeks of a cow are subject to constant use, they're a muscle-laden part. It's a tough cut when seared, but throw it in a slow-cooker with some liquid, and all that collagen turns to gelatin. As a result, it becomes a decadent, moist, and rich morsel of meat. Like beef neck — another underrated cut of beef that's perfect for braising — you won't anticipate the quality of the result.
Another advantage to beef cheeks is their size. Typically butchered into approximately an eight ounce weight, they're naturally well portioned out. So you'll just need to pick your accompanying flavors, start the slow cooker, and you'll be rewarded with some tender beef.
Tips for slow-cooking your beef cheeks
Slow-cooked beef cheeks can be prepared in a myriad of culinary styles, but you'll want to follow a similar assembly process every time. While not essential, start by giving them a high heat sear. Such a move will add flavor and color, as well as lend a nice crust. Plus, you can coat them in flour first to make a roux-like thickener.
Next, it's all about assembling aromatics. A French-inflected mirepoix is a common starting point — you can decide your preferred combination of celery, onion, carrot, and garlic. Don't forget to add some spices, too; perhaps some thyme, bay leaves, cumin, paprika, or cloves. Pour on some red wine (perhaps an affordable blend under $30), broth, and you're good to go.
Alternatively, you can lean into a completely different direction, and craft the beef cheeks barbacoa style. With such a preparation, skip the wine and focus on flavors like cumin, oregano, and chilies instead. For some added savory flavor, pour in Worcestershire sauce — it'll meld beautifully with a chicken stock base.
And prior to adding to the cooking vessel, brush up on how to use a crock pot like a pro. That includes adding the braising liquid after the beef, and making sure to not overfill the device. Finally, you'll just need to wait patiently for around an hour, and you'll be able to bite into delightfully tender beef morsels.