The Best Cut Of Beef To Put Into The Slow Cooker

There are two primary methods of cooking beef: searing it into a steak or slow-cooking a delectable braise. Sure, the use of flame is certainly attractive, but don't undervalue the melt-in-your-mouth results of patient beef cooking. And if you're feeling a little nervous about the cooking method, there's not a more forgiving place to start than with beef cheeks.

The secret in this cut is its collagen-rich nature. Since the cheeks of a cow are subject to constant use, they're a muscle-laden part. It's a tough cut when seared, but throw it in a slow-cooker with some liquid, and all that collagen turns to gelatin. As a result, it becomes a decadent, moist, and rich morsel of meat. Like beef neck — another underrated cut of beef that's perfect for braising — you won't anticipate the quality of the result.

Another advantage to beef cheeks is their size. Typically butchered into approximately an eight ounce weight, they're naturally well portioned out. So you'll just need to pick your accompanying flavors, start the slow cooker, and you'll be rewarded with some tender beef.