Our Caldo De Res Recipe Is Full Of Fresh Vegetables And Tender Beef

Beef and vegetable soup is a culinary staple that is found in many different cultures. Rich, slowly simmered beef broth filled with savory and aromatic vegetables is nutritious, comforting, and communal. This recipe for caldo de res — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – is a tribute to one of Mexico's most loved soups, filled with fresh vegetables and flavorful beef shanks. This preparation has a rustic, homey quality about it, with generous cuts on the vegetables that make them easy to divide up amongst a crowd for serving, while also giving the visual appeal of a complete meal in a bowl. Crosscut beef shanks get a long simmer to bring out the flavor from the bones and make the meat tender enough to fall right off.

This recipe makes a generous amount, so it is quite suitable for entertaining a group, yet leftovers get even tastier with a few days in the refrigerator as the flavors continue to develop. It is a perfect meal-prep kind of dish for ordinary evenings, yet delicious enough for celebratory affairs!