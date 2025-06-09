Where Did The Term 'Barbecue' Come From?

Food tells a story. Recipes pass down through generations, ingredients move across continents, and cultures blend together. Oftentimes, layers of history are reflected in the name of a dish. Take the term "barbecue"; we use it to describe a type of food, a cooking process, a form of grill, and a social event. Interwoven into American culture — especially in the South — the word appears readily, but its roots are often forgotten.

Untangle the origin of the term "barbecue" and a rich history is revealed. It appears in English since at least the 17th century, likely transformed from barbacoa. In turn, experts believe this Spanish word evolved from contact with Amerindian languages in the Caribbean, specifically the Taino, a subgroup of the Arawak. Some cite the term originated from the wooden structure called a barbakoa, while others the cooking process named barabicu.

The Taino people inhabited the island of Hispaniola, where Europeans (perhaps including Christopher Columbus) first encountered barbecue. Subsequently, the technique of slow-cooking meats moved alongside explorers of the New World. In Mexico, the barbacoa name continued or differentiated into birria with the use of broth. Meanwhile, the preparation spread throughout the South, assimilating further European and African influences and delineating into regional substyles. Centuries down the line, distinct foodstuffs, such as Texas brisket, North Carolina pulled pork, and jerk chicken, all coexist under the barbecue name — a showcase of the New World's intertwined culinary history.