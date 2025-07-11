How To Use Chiles To Add Flavor Without Adding Too Much Heat

From Thai birds eye peppers to the anchos and pasillas of Mexican cuisine, navigating the world of chiles can be a complex and daunting task. If you get it wrong, you might just get burned! But chiles aren't just about heat; there's a lot of flavor in those peppers, too. Knowing how to extract it without overpowering a dish with spiciness is an important skill. To find out how to use chiles for flavor instead of heat, we spoke to Chef Aom Srisuk of Pomelo and Good Catch restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. She started with this classic tip: "My immediate thought here is to take out the seeds and the white membrane of the chili if you want to reduce the heat." So far, so simple. "But [there are] a few other very important ways... to add flavor without an overbearing amount of heat."

One tip is to balance out that spiciness with the addition of fats. For example, there are a great many Thai dishes beloved by locals that haven't found popularity outside of Thailand because the lack of fat makes them overwhelmingly spicy for most Westerners' palates. "Green curry, on the other hand," begins Srisuk, "is still known as one of the spicier curries, but is also one of the most popular curries among both Thais and tourists alike. [That's] because the coconut milk, palm sugar, and fish sauce added into this dish bring the fat, sweetness, and saltiness together with the spicy chile-forward curry base to create a beautifully balanced dish."