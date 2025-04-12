How To Choose The Most Succulent Ham To Feed A Crowd

Like turkey at Thanksgiving, a ham is synonymous with Easter and springtime. The cases in grocery store meat departments start filling up with hams, from giant, bone-in whole hams to 1-pound, presliced boneless hams. How do you know which ham is the best-tasting, most-succulent option for your big Easter celebration? Fortunately, you've come to the right place; Chef Tim Ziga, a ham expert with The Honey Baked Ham Company, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share his tips for selecting the perfect ham for Easter, or any other occasion when you have a crowd to feed.

Chef Ziga's top advice for selecting ham at the supermarket? "You get what you pay for," he said, explaining that when he's entertaining friends and family, he opts for the highest-quality product he can find — "within reason" — even if it means he pays a little extra for that special occasion. Of course, as a representative of The Honey Baked Ham Company, that's his go-to. "We source our hams from suppliers that lead the pork industry in ensuring the utmost quality in meat, as well as in animal care and well-being," he explained. However, not everyone has a Honey Baked Ham Compay store nearby or can have one shipped. In that case, Ziga suggests seeking out a ham with a nice pink hue. "There will be a beautiful, mahogany-like finish on the outside from the smoking process," he said. "A lighter-colored ham generally means that it wasn't smoked long enough."