How To Make The Best Fried Rice You've Ever Eaten

Fried rice is one of the great foods. It is nearly infinitely customizable, cheap to make, and is perfect for repurposing leftovers. Getting take-out fried rice is great, but learning the tips and tricks to make the best fried rice at home will be game-changing — you can make a delicious meal without much time or effort.

Advertisement

The trick to fried rice is less about the recipe or the variety of ingredients and more about the technique. You can pick a recipe or improvise something that works with your specific taste, but if you do not have the proper technique and treat the ingredients correctly, you will not get the best possible result. We will walk you through the necessary steps to making the best fried rice you've ever eaten. It will take some skill in the kitchen to perfect this, but the steps involved are not hard or overly complicated. Even someone new to cooking can pick it up in no time.