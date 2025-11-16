Steal This Game-Changing Cheese Tip For Steakhouse-Style Side Dishes

Will we ever run out of things to do with cheese? Perhaps not. The versatile accompaniment has proven its place on ice cream cones (cheese in ice cream sounds ridiculous, but trust the process), soup bowls, and even as the headliner in every classic steakhouse side dish — especially if it's smoked. Its versatility, layered with a pleasantly subtle burnt taste, gives your sides a gorgeous upgrade and overall results in a well-rounded meal. Slide a gooey slice into your mac and cheese, for instance, and you're in for a wild ride with this steakhouse secret that makes your food taste better.

This trusty ingredient revered for its adaptability (and rightfully so) is a natural culinary accent that boosts the flavor of any dish, especially when given time to mature. Over time, amino acids develop from the milk proteins found in cheese, which contributes a delightful tingle on our taste buds we call umami. Detecting that in food sends us a signal that something is delicious. Smoking cheese makes umami shine even more, and creates a domino effect that results in a more palatable bite.