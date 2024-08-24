What Is Liquid Smoke And Why Should You Care?

As someone who doesn't have a smokehouse and is almost always too lazy to barbecue, but who absolutely loves that home-grilled flavor, liquid smoke has become a favorite go-to for easy cooking. It has been called the "instant coffee of barbecue" for a reason. This ingredient comes in clutch when used in homemade jerky, Kalua pork, and ribs. You can add it during baking and slow cooking, or brush it onto dishes afterward for a smokehouse finish. And if you use a gas grill rather than charcoal, it is perfect for helping to make up some of that missing smoky flavor.

Uses for liquid smoke are not confined to meat, though. You can also use it in chili, soups, and even fondue. (Yes, fondue, the most '60s kind of cheesy dish that we should definitely bring back immediately.) In other words, if you're not using it yet, what are you even doing?

However, liquid smoke is strong, and a little goes a long way. For that reason, it's important to harness its power for good. Understanding what it is, as well as when and how you use it, is critical. Accordingly, here's a crash course on getting liquid smoke into your kitchen rotation.