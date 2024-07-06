Why You Need Canned Chipotle Peppers In Adobo Sauce In Your Pantry

If you like your pantry staples with a little heat, chipotle peppers in adobo sauce are a surefire necessity. Not many products can boast the kind of culinary range these smoked jalapeños in a rich, flavorful, tomato sauce have to offer. They can be chopped up and added to sandwiches or tacos as a delicious topper, pureed to help boost the flavor profile of black bean soup, or used as a part of a marinade for a variety of meats and cooking techniques. If you're a vegetarian, it can add a savory meatiness (without any meat) to whatever recipe you toss it into.

Don't be put off by the prune-like looks of the peppers when you open a can. They are soft and juicy and offer a spicy, garlicky, smoky, and tangy pop to your dishes. Some cooks even buy canned chipotles just for the adobo sauce. Additionally, because they pack a good amount of heat, a little can go a long way. You can stretch out a single can over multiple recipes, making for an economical addition to your meals, especially since a 7-ounce package typically only costs a few dollars.