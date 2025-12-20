9 Store-Bought Tortilla Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Flour tortillas are one of the foods that we really take for granted. For one, anyone who has tried making their own at home knows that it's a labor of love — and they just never turn out like the ones you get from the store. Tortillas are also versatile and can be used for a whole host of dishes: Warm them up in the microwave and wrap them around your favorite Mexican-inspired taco fillings, swap them for bread in your next sandwich, or turn them into easy-to-eat breakfasts that you can freeze ahead of time.

Although it might seem like tortillas are a really easy thing for brands to standardize (since the recipe is, at its most basic, flour, water, leavener, and salt), there is significant variation in textures, consistencies, and thicknesses across store-brand options. To see which ones were most worth buying, I tried all the flour tortilla brands I could get my hands on, and to keep things standardized, I tasted each brand at room temperature, straight from the package, and without any toppings or fillings. As I ate, I assessed the mouthfeel, strength, structure, and overall palatability of each, then ranked them from worst to best. As expected, some of these brands were very similar, so I also resorted to comparing prices when a tiebreaker was needed.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.