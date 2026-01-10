S'mores Brownie Pie Recipe
You've heard of s'mores (and perhaps even savory s'mores), you've heard of brownies, and you've likely heard of pies — but a s'mores brownie pie? Now that's an innovative treat, a dessert dream come true, and one made possible by recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse. While this pie may be based on a very old-fashioned and relatively rudimentary treat, the humble s'more, the finished product is anything but. This luxe pie is homemade from start to finish, and it even features a luscious ganache layer and torched meringue on top.
Indeed, this s'mores brownie pie recipe is every bit as decadent as it sounds and looks on the surface, and Rosenhouse is the first to admit it. "This pie is over-the-top indulgent and delicious," she says. "The brownie base gives a nice weight to the pie, with the airy meringue, silky ganache, and crisp graham cracker crust as the ultimate s'mores-inspired contrasts." We can't say that this dessert recipe is as easy to whip up as a classic s'more, but we can say that it's just as delicious as one (more delicious, actually), perfect for serving to adults and kids alike.
Gather the ingredients for this s'mores brownie pie
Like many great pie recipes, this one starts with a simple homemade crust consisting of graham crackers, melted unsalted butter, and kosher salt. Next up is the brownie filling layer, for which you'll need more unsalted butter, bittersweet chocolate chips, granulated sugar, eggs, all-purpose flour, unsweetened cocoa powder, kosher salt, and baking powder.
The pie comes adorned with two decadent top layers: a ganache layer and a meringue one. For the ganache, you'll need heavy cream, milk or bittersweet chocolate chips, kosher salt, and unsalted butter. For the meringue, you'll need egg whites, sugar, vanilla bean paste or extract, and a pinch more of kosher salt. Optionally, you may wish to adorn your finished s'mores pie with graham cracker pieces, marshmallows, or chocolate chips.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare graham cracker crumbs
To prepare the graham cracker crust grind graham crackers to fine crumbs in a food processor.
Step 3: Add the melted butter to the crumbs
Add the melted butter and salt and pulse to combine.
Step 4: Press the crumbs into a pie plate
Press the crumbs up the sides and over the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate. Set aside.
Step 5: Melt the butter for the brownie filling
To prepare the brownie filling melt the butter in a medium saucepan.
Step 6: Whisk chocolate into the melted butter
Remove from the heat, add the chocolate, and whisk until smooth.
Step 7: Whisk the sugar into the chocolate
Whisk in the sugar.
Step 8: Whisk in the eggs
Whisk in the eggs, one at a time.
Step 9: Fold in the dry ingredients
Fold in the flour, cocoa, salt, and baking powder to combine.
Step 10: Add the brownie batter to the crust
Pour into the graham cracker pie crust.
Step 11: Bake the brownie layer
Bake on a lower rack in the oven for 30-35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted into the center comes out with fudgy bits, not wet batter. Set aside to cool at least 1 hour.
Step 12: Heat heavy cream for the ganache
To prepare the ganache, heat the heavy cream in the microwave in a microwave-safe container until steaming.
Step 13: Stir the chocolate into the cream
Add the chocolate and stir until smooth.
Step 14: Stir in salt and butter
Stir in the salt and butter to combine.
Step 15: Pour the ganache over the pie
Pour the ganache evenly over the cooled brownie layer.
Step 16: Chill the pie
Chill until the ganache is set.
Step 17: Simmer water for the meringue
To prepare the meringue, bring about an inch of water to a simmer in a small saucepan. Reduce the heat to low.
Step 18: Place the egg whites and sugar over the water
Stir to combine the egg whites and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer, and place it over the simmering water. Stir continuously until the egg white mixture is very warm to the touch and the sugar has dissolved.
Step 19: Whip the egg whites
Remove the bowl and whip the egg whites with a whisk attachment to medium-stiff peaks.
Step 20: Spread meringue onto the pie
Dollop the meringue over the pie and swirl decoratively to coat.
Step 21: Torch or broil the meringue
Use a blow torch (or the broiler) to brown the meringue.
Step 22: Garnish and serve the s'mores brownie pie
(Optional) Garnish with graham crackers, marshmallows, and additional chocolate chips, if desired. Serve immediately.
What pairs well with s'mores brownie pie?
S'mores Brownie Pie Recipe
With a graham cracker crust, a brownie layer, ganache, and a torched meringue, this pie is a fresh and sophistcated take on the humble s'more.
Ingredients
- For the crust
- 12 sheets graham crackers (about 2 cups of crumbs)
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
- For the brownie filling
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- 4 ounces (⅔ cup) bittersweet chocolate chips
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- For the ganache
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 5 ounces (about ⅞ cup) milk or bittersweet chocolate chips
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- For the meringue
- 2 large egg whites
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or extract
- Pinch of kosher salt
Optional Ingredients
- Extra graham crackers, for garnish
- Marshmallows, for garnish
- Extra chocolate chips, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- To prepare the graham cracker crust grind graham crackers to fine crumbs in a food processor.
- Add the melted butter and salt and pulse to combine.
- Press the crumbs up the sides and over the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate. Set aside.
- To prepare the brownie filling melt the butter in a medium saucepan.
- Remove from the heat, add the chocolate, and whisk until smooth.
- Whisk in the sugar.
- Whisk in the eggs, one at a time.
- Fold in the flour, cocoa, salt, and baking powder to combine.
- Pour into the graham cracker pie crust.
- Bake on a lower rack in the oven for 30-35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted into the center comes out with fudgy bits, not wet batter. Set aside to cool at least 1 hour.
- To prepare the ganache, heat the heavy cream in the microwave in a microwave-safe container until steaming.
- Add the chocolate and stir until smooth.
- Stir in the salt and butter to combine.
- Pour the ganache evenly over the cooled brownie layer.
- Chill until the ganache is set.
- To prepare the meringue, bring about an inch of water to a simmer in a small saucepan. Reduce the heat to low.
- Stir to combine the egg whites and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer, and place it over the simmering water. Stir continuously until the egg white mixture is very warm to the touch and the sugar has dissolved.
- Remove the bowl and whip the egg whites with a whisk attachment to medium-stiff peaks.
- Dollop the meringue over the pie and swirl decoratively to coat.
- Use a blow torch (or the broiler) to brown the meringue.
- (Optional) Garnish with graham crackers, marshmallows, and additional chocolate chips, if desired. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|527
|Total Fat
|32.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|96.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|60.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.5 g
|Total Sugars
|43.5 g
|Sodium
|289.7 mg
|Protein
|5.5 g
Can I make s'mores brownie pie ahead?
Although this pie recipe is pretty straightforward, it undeniably does require quite a few steps. From the graham cracker crust to the brownie layer to the ganache to the meringue on top, there are quite literally many layers to this pie, so you may find it helpful to break down the steps or make certain elements ahead of time.
As you may recall from reading through the recipe steps, once you pour the ganache over the baked and cooled brownie layer, it's straight to the fridge the pie goes. You can use this as an opportunity to pause the baking process until the next day. The ganache can be chilled for as little time as it takes to set, but it can just as easily sit in the fridge overnight, meaning you can halfway prep the pie the day before you plan to serve it, or for even longer if need be. "After the ganache is cold, the pie can be wrapped tightly and refrigerated for up to four days, or frozen for up to two months," Rosenhouse says.
The egg white-based meringue is a little more fickle, as expected, so it's best to whip that up and top off your pie right before serving. And, if you do plan to go the freezer route at any point with this pie, it's best to leave the meringue off and prepare that fresh whenever you intend to thaw and enjoy the pie.
What are some tips for working with meringue?
There are common mistakes that nearly everyone makes when baking meringue, but luckily, Rosenhouse has some pro tips to ensure that your egg whites whip up positively fluffy and stiff. First, it all starts with the mixing bowl. "Any trace of fat can prevent the egg whites from whipping up properly," Rosenhouse explains. "Wipe the bowl and whisk with a splash of lemon juice on a paper towel to help kill off any fat."
Next, to ensure that the eggs are cooked before adding them to the pie, this recipe calls for you to heat them over simmering water (this process also helps the sugar dissolve so you don't have a gritty meringue). Just be careful not to overcook the egg whites, otherwise they might start to scramble. Make sure to maintain a steady simmer in the saucepan below and whisk often to avoid scrambling.
Finally, when it comes time to actually whip the meringue, have patience and trust the process. Also, know what to look for when it comes to medium-stiff peaks. "When you've whipped to medium-stiff peaks, the meringue should stand up in nice strong points and hold its shape," Rosenhouse says. "If in doubt, whip a bit longer for the right volume."