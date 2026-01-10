You've heard of s'mores (and perhaps even savory s'mores), you've heard of brownies, and you've likely heard of pies — but a s'mores brownie pie? Now that's an innovative treat, a dessert dream come true, and one made possible by recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse. While this pie may be based on a very old-fashioned and relatively rudimentary treat, the humble s'more, the finished product is anything but. This luxe pie is homemade from start to finish, and it even features a luscious ganache layer and torched meringue on top.

Indeed, this s'mores brownie pie recipe is every bit as decadent as it sounds and looks on the surface, and Rosenhouse is the first to admit it. "This pie is over-the-top indulgent and delicious," she says. "The brownie base gives a nice weight to the pie, with the airy meringue, silky ganache, and crisp graham cracker crust as the ultimate s'mores-inspired contrasts." We can't say that this dessert recipe is as easy to whip up as a classic s'more, but we can say that it's just as delicious as one (more delicious, actually), perfect for serving to adults and kids alike.