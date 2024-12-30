The Easy Ratio To Remember For Making Brown Sugar At Home

Maybe you've run out of brown sugar, or perhaps you're just feeling a little crafty. Either way, the warm, molasses-infused sugar is an easy and simple ingredient to conjure up all on your own. All you'll need is white table sugar and molasses, but in what measure? Too much molasses will yield a heavy flavor, while too little molasses will prove ineffectual in adding either flavor or color. After all, there is a pretty big gap between white and brown sugar, especially when baking, so you'll want to get the proportions correct.

So then, what ratios should you use to make brown sugar? To make light brown sugar, you should add about a tablespoon of molasses per cup of white sugar. Now, if you want dark brown sugar, you should add 2 tablespoons of molasses for every cup of white sugar. Once you spoon in your molasses with the sugar, simply stir until the ingredients are fully combined. Of course, most of the time, you can substitute one form of brown sugar for the other, so don't worry if you poured just a bit too much or too little. Then again, if you simply need your brown sugar for a single recipe, you can always just add both your molasses and your sugar into the dish you are baking. The molasses and sugar should distribute evenly, and you'll be saved the effort of stirring.