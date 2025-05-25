Skip The Rum And Add A Splash Of Whiskey To Bananas Foster

Making bourbon bananas Foster is no different than making it with rum; it's simply a substitute. To make the dessert, you'll need to start with ripe bananas in a skillet with butter, brown sugar, banana liqueur, and nutmeg. The latter four ingredients essentially work to create a rich caramel sauce. The bourbon won't be added in until the end, which will be ignited with a long match. Be sure to use just ripe bananas, as overripe one will make this dessert too mushy — save those overripe bananas for the perfect banana bread instead.

As bourbon bananas Foster is nearly identically to the original bananas Foster recipe (just sans rum), you can adjust the ingredients and amounts to your liking and play around with the flavors. Nutmeg could be traded for cinnamon or allspice, while the molasses-rich brown sugar could be tempered by and addition of granulated sugar. Alternatively, trade out that banana liqueur with another splash of whiskey bourbon. Even the addition of a split vanilla bean could really drive home that vanilla and bourbon combo. After you've flambéd the dish, consider serving this with cold vanilla ice cream or an equally creamy serving of rice pudding. Otherwise, you can enjoy it as a treat all on its own.