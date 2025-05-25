Skip The Rum And Add A Splash Of Whiskey To Bananas Foster
Bananas Foster is a classic and delicious dessert for any occasion. The typical recipe includes bananas, butter, brown sugar, dark rum, vanilla, and cinnamon. However, there are many ways you can alter this recipe, and even food television personality Alton Brown has a special spin on the dish. Instead of using dark rum, you can use whiskey to create a bold and distinctive flavor. If you're a beginner to whiskey, there are plenty of popular brands to elevate this recipe.
While rum is the standard for the flambé portion of bananas Foster, using bourbon will give the dessert a whole new flavor profile. The bourbon will add a warm vanilla flavor to the dish that dark rum just can't accomplish. Bourbon has the ability to elevate any dish, and bourbon and banana are a particularly elite combination. For instance, adding bourbon to your banana bread completely enhances the flavor, so why not try it in bananas Foster?
How to make bourbon bananas Foster
Making bourbon bananas Foster is no different than making it with rum; it's simply a substitute. To make the dessert, you'll need to start with ripe bananas in a skillet with butter, brown sugar, banana liqueur, and nutmeg. The latter four ingredients essentially work to create a rich caramel sauce. The bourbon won't be added in until the end, which will be ignited with a long match. Be sure to use just ripe bananas, as overripe one will make this dessert too mushy — save those overripe bananas for the perfect banana bread instead.
As bourbon bananas Foster is nearly identically to the original bananas Foster recipe (just sans rum), you can adjust the ingredients and amounts to your liking and play around with the flavors. Nutmeg could be traded for cinnamon or allspice, while the molasses-rich brown sugar could be tempered by and addition of granulated sugar. Alternatively, trade out that banana liqueur with another splash of whiskey bourbon. Even the addition of a split vanilla bean could really drive home that vanilla and bourbon combo. After you've flambéd the dish, consider serving this with cold vanilla ice cream or an equally creamy serving of rice pudding. Otherwise, you can enjoy it as a treat all on its own.