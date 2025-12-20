Spiced Gingerbread Loaf With Brown Butter Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe

By Katie Rosenhouse  and Chowhound Staff
Gingerbread loaf topped with frosting, gingerbread man cookies, and candies Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

'Tis the season for gingerbread-inspired bakes of all kinds, and this spiced gingerbread loaf with brown butter cream cheese frosting delivers that warm, holiday flavor in every bite. This gingerbread loaf, brought to us by recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, is filled with cozy spices, deep molasses, and a mix of honey and brown sugar that gives it just enough sweetness to make it feel balanced without being too rich. Topped with a brown butter cream cheese frosting that's indulgent and nutty, it's festive enough to serve for dessert, but casual enough to pair with brunch or a cup of tea for a midday, holiday pick-me-up. It's also moist enough to remain fresh in the fridge for several days, so you'll have something special on hand whenever you need it. 

"This classic gingerbread loaf has a sophisticated touch with the brown butter cream cheese frosting, but I love the touch of whimsy you get by topping it with mini gingerbread men and holiday sprinkles," Rosenhouse tells us. "It's a delicious treat for the whole family to enjoy." 

Gather the ingredients for spiced gingerbread loaf with brown butter cream cheese frosting

Ingredients for spiced gingerbread loaf with brown butter cream cheese frosting Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

To make the gingerbread loaf itself, you'll rely mainly on pantry staples. Vegetable oil keeps the crumb of the cake tender and moist (even when refrigerated), while dark brown sugar and honey lend depth and sweetness. Molasses is the star of the show, deepening the color and flavor of the cake for that traditional gingerbread touch. Large eggs bind the batter, with all-purpose flour for structure, baking soda and baking powder to leaven and lighten the texture, and kosher salt to round out the flavors. A combination of ground ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg give the cake a spicy warmth. Feel free to use a gingerbread spice blend in their place if you have one on hand. The last ingredient for the cake itself is just a bit of warm water, which will help thin the batter to the ideal consistency. 

The frosting takes this classic loaf to new heights. Butter is browned on the stovetop to add a nutty richness, then cooled and mixed with cream cheese for a hint of tanginess. Powdered sugar thickens and sweetens the frosting, with salt to balance the sweetness. Feel free to get creative by adding a hint of orange zest, splash of vanilla extract, or chopped candied ginger into the batter for an even spicier touch. We top it all off with optional mini gingerbread men cookies, holiday sprinkles, and candied ginger for a festive finish — technically optional garnishes, but ones we highly encourage for a perfectly festive loaf.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Preheated 350 F oven Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Line a loaf pan

Large loaf pan lined with parchment paper Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Line a standard loaf pan with parchment paper and spray it with cooking spray.

Step 3: Place the loaf pan on a baking sheet

Lined loaf pan over baking sheet Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Place the prepared loaf pan over a small baking sheet (to prevent drips when the loaf bakes). Set aside.

Step 4: Prepare the loaf batter

Wet cake batter ingredients in bowl with whisk Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

In a large bowl, whisk to combine the oil, brown sugar, honey, molasses, and eggs.

Step 5: Add flour, spices, and other dry ingredients

Gingerbread loaf batter in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and warm water, whisking until smooth.

Step 6: Transfer batter to prepared loaf pan

Gingerbread loaf batter in pan Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Pour batter into the prepared pan.

Step 7: Bake the gingerbread loaf

Spiced gingerbread loaf baked in pan Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Bake the loaf for 45-50 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted into the center comes out with just a few moist crumbs.

Step 8: Cool the loaf

Gingerbread loaf on wire rack Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Lift the loaf out of the pan using the parchment paper overhang and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Step 9: Prepare the frosting

Brown butter in saucepan Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Prepare the frosting: In a small saucepan, melt and cook butter over low heat, stirring occasionally, until browned bits form on the bottom of the pan. Be careful not to burn the butter.

Step 10: Cool the brown butter

Cooled brown butter in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Cool the brown butter slightly, then refrigerate it, stirring every 5-10 minutes until it is thickened and spreadable.

Step 11: Beat cream cheese and cooled brown butter

Cream cheese and brown butter in mixing bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Place cream cheese and thickened brown butter in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat with a paddle attachment until smooth and creamy.

Step 12: Add powdered sugar

Cream cheese brown butter frosting in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Add the powdered sugar and salt, beating until uniform and fluffy.

Step 13: Transfer loaf to serving platter

Spiced gingerbread loaf on platter Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Transfer the cooled loaf to a serving platter.

Step 14: Transfer frosting to piping bag

Frosting in a piping bag Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Transfer the frosting to a piping bag fitted with a star tip.

Step 15: Pipe frosting onto the loaf

Piping frosting onto gingerbread loaf Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Pipe frosting over the top of the loaf, swirling the frosting as desired.

Step 16: Decorate and serve the spiced gingerbread loaf

Gingerbread loaf cake decorated with frosting, gingerbread men, and candies Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Serve the gingerbread loaf as-is, or optionally decorate it with mini gingerbread men cookies, candied ginger pieces, or festive sprinkles.

Pairs well with spiced gingerbread loaf cake with brown butter cream cheese frosting

How long can I keep leftover gingerbread loaf, and what's the best way to store leftovers?

Slice of spiced gingerbread loaf cake Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

While this cake can sit out for up to 2 hours while serving, the cream cheese-based frosting means it should be refrigerated past that point. If you would like to make it ahead, you can bake, cool, and tightly wrap the gingerbread loaf without frosting, then store at room temperature for up to two days, in the fridge for up to a week, or frozen for up to two months. When you're ready to serve, thaw the loaf completely, then top with frosting and serve as written in the recipe.

Store your leftover gingerbread loaf tightly wrapped in the refrigerator for up to three days to keep it as fresh as possible. If you're looking for a more long-term storage option, cut slices and wrap individually with plastic wrap. Place into a freezer-safe zip-top bag or container, and freeze for up to a month. Then you can simply pull out an individual slice, thaw it, and enjoy when desired.

What is brown butter?

Forkful of spiced gingerbread loaf Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

You'll be hard-pressed to find a baker that doesn't love butter, but brown butter? That inspires another level of adoration. Brown butter is made by melting regular old butter on the stovetop until brown flecks (toasted milk solids) begin to appear on the bottom of the pan. You'll want to stir often while this process happens to keep those flavorful bits from scorching, which is something that can happen rather quickly. As some water cooks off and the milk solids toast, the butter develops a deep aroma and flavor, with notes of caramel, hazelnuts, and toffee.

These caramelized bits add a nutty flavor profile and deeper color to the butter, translating into a more complex taste in baked goods of all kinds, from frostings to blondies, cookies, quick breads, and more. It's one of the simplest ways to elevate even the most familiar recipes.  

Looking to break up your prep work? Brown butter can be prepared and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks, then softened at room temperature when you're ready to use it. 

