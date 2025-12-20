Spiced Gingerbread Loaf With Brown Butter Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
'Tis the season for gingerbread-inspired bakes of all kinds, and this spiced gingerbread loaf with brown butter cream cheese frosting delivers that warm, holiday flavor in every bite. This gingerbread loaf, brought to us by recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, is filled with cozy spices, deep molasses, and a mix of honey and brown sugar that gives it just enough sweetness to make it feel balanced without being too rich. Topped with a brown butter cream cheese frosting that's indulgent and nutty, it's festive enough to serve for dessert, but casual enough to pair with brunch or a cup of tea for a midday, holiday pick-me-up. It's also moist enough to remain fresh in the fridge for several days, so you'll have something special on hand whenever you need it.
"This classic gingerbread loaf has a sophisticated touch with the brown butter cream cheese frosting, but I love the touch of whimsy you get by topping it with mini gingerbread men and holiday sprinkles," Rosenhouse tells us. "It's a delicious treat for the whole family to enjoy."
Gather the ingredients for spiced gingerbread loaf with brown butter cream cheese frosting
To make the gingerbread loaf itself, you'll rely mainly on pantry staples. Vegetable oil keeps the crumb of the cake tender and moist (even when refrigerated), while dark brown sugar and honey lend depth and sweetness. Molasses is the star of the show, deepening the color and flavor of the cake for that traditional gingerbread touch. Large eggs bind the batter, with all-purpose flour for structure, baking soda and baking powder to leaven and lighten the texture, and kosher salt to round out the flavors. A combination of ground ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg give the cake a spicy warmth. Feel free to use a gingerbread spice blend in their place if you have one on hand. The last ingredient for the cake itself is just a bit of warm water, which will help thin the batter to the ideal consistency.
The frosting takes this classic loaf to new heights. Butter is browned on the stovetop to add a nutty richness, then cooled and mixed with cream cheese for a hint of tanginess. Powdered sugar thickens and sweetens the frosting, with salt to balance the sweetness. Feel free to get creative by adding a hint of orange zest, splash of vanilla extract, or chopped candied ginger into the batter for an even spicier touch. We top it all off with optional mini gingerbread men cookies, holiday sprinkles, and candied ginger for a festive finish — technically optional garnishes, but ones we highly encourage for a perfectly festive loaf.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line a loaf pan
Line a standard loaf pan with parchment paper and spray it with cooking spray.
Step 3: Place the loaf pan on a baking sheet
Place the prepared loaf pan over a small baking sheet (to prevent drips when the loaf bakes). Set aside.
Step 4: Prepare the loaf batter
In a large bowl, whisk to combine the oil, brown sugar, honey, molasses, and eggs.
Step 5: Add flour, spices, and other dry ingredients
Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and warm water, whisking until smooth.
Step 6: Transfer batter to prepared loaf pan
Pour batter into the prepared pan.
Step 7: Bake the gingerbread loaf
Bake the loaf for 45-50 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted into the center comes out with just a few moist crumbs.
Step 8: Cool the loaf
Lift the loaf out of the pan using the parchment paper overhang and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Step 9: Prepare the frosting
Prepare the frosting: In a small saucepan, melt and cook butter over low heat, stirring occasionally, until browned bits form on the bottom of the pan. Be careful not to burn the butter.
Step 10: Cool the brown butter
Cool the brown butter slightly, then refrigerate it, stirring every 5-10 minutes until it is thickened and spreadable.
Step 11: Beat cream cheese and cooled brown butter
Place cream cheese and thickened brown butter in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat with a paddle attachment until smooth and creamy.
Step 12: Add powdered sugar
Add the powdered sugar and salt, beating until uniform and fluffy.
Step 13: Transfer loaf to serving platter
Transfer the cooled loaf to a serving platter.
Step 14: Transfer frosting to piping bag
Transfer the frosting to a piping bag fitted with a star tip.
Step 15: Pipe frosting onto the loaf
Pipe frosting over the top of the loaf, swirling the frosting as desired.
Step 16: Decorate and serve the spiced gingerbread loaf
Serve the gingerbread loaf as-is, or optionally decorate it with mini gingerbread men cookies, candied ginger pieces, or festive sprinkles.
Pairs well with spiced gingerbread loaf cake with brown butter cream cheese frosting
This deeply-spiced gingerbread loaf cake comes topped with a nutty, slightly tangy brown butter cream cheese frosting for optimal holiday decadence.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|562
|Total Fat
|27.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|63.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|76.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|56.5 g
|Sodium
|315.3 mg
|Protein
|4.7 g
How long can I keep leftover gingerbread loaf, and what's the best way to store leftovers?
While this cake can sit out for up to 2 hours while serving, the cream cheese-based frosting means it should be refrigerated past that point. If you would like to make it ahead, you can bake, cool, and tightly wrap the gingerbread loaf without frosting, then store at room temperature for up to two days, in the fridge for up to a week, or frozen for up to two months. When you're ready to serve, thaw the loaf completely, then top with frosting and serve as written in the recipe.
Store your leftover gingerbread loaf tightly wrapped in the refrigerator for up to three days to keep it as fresh as possible. If you're looking for a more long-term storage option, cut slices and wrap individually with plastic wrap. Place into a freezer-safe zip-top bag or container, and freeze for up to a month. Then you can simply pull out an individual slice, thaw it, and enjoy when desired.
What is brown butter?
You'll be hard-pressed to find a baker that doesn't love butter, but brown butter? That inspires another level of adoration. Brown butter is made by melting regular old butter on the stovetop until brown flecks (toasted milk solids) begin to appear on the bottom of the pan. You'll want to stir often while this process happens to keep those flavorful bits from scorching, which is something that can happen rather quickly. As some water cooks off and the milk solids toast, the butter develops a deep aroma and flavor, with notes of caramel, hazelnuts, and toffee.
These caramelized bits add a nutty flavor profile and deeper color to the butter, translating into a more complex taste in baked goods of all kinds, from frostings to blondies, cookies, quick breads, and more. It's one of the simplest ways to elevate even the most familiar recipes.
Looking to break up your prep work? Brown butter can be prepared and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks, then softened at room temperature when you're ready to use it.