Spiced Gingerbread Loaf With Brown Butter Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

'Tis the season for gingerbread-inspired bakes of all kinds, and this spiced gingerbread loaf with brown butter cream cheese frosting delivers that warm, holiday flavor in every bite. This gingerbread loaf, brought to us by recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, is filled with cozy spices, deep molasses, and a mix of honey and brown sugar that gives it just enough sweetness to make it feel balanced without being too rich. Topped with a brown butter cream cheese frosting that's indulgent and nutty, it's festive enough to serve for dessert, but casual enough to pair with brunch or a cup of tea for a midday, holiday pick-me-up. It's also moist enough to remain fresh in the fridge for several days, so you'll have something special on hand whenever you need it.

"This classic gingerbread loaf has a sophisticated touch with the brown butter cream cheese frosting, but I love the touch of whimsy you get by topping it with mini gingerbread men and holiday sprinkles," Rosenhouse tells us. "It's a delicious treat for the whole family to enjoy."