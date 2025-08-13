Guy Fieri Gives Bananas Foster A Coffee-Flavored Twist With This Boozy Ingredient

Guy Fieri is so much more than just a TV personality. Behind the flashiness and catch phrases is a guy with a lot of culinary knowhow. The celebrity chef has quite a few tasty recipes up his sleeve, like flavorful garlic bread. His cooking tips, like how to make the perfect burger, are also worth putting to the test for a trip to Flavortown.

Most people associate Guy Fieri with savory fare, but he actually has a bit of a sweet tooth. Take his recipe for coffee bananas foster, for instance. He takes a classic dessert and gives it a coffee twist by adding coffee liqueur to the typical combination of banana liqueur and dark rum. The result is a perfectly balanced bittersweet profile from the coffee contrasting with the bananas and brown sugar.

Alternatively, Guy Fieri has also used espresso instead of coffee liqueur when making banana foster, which establishes the same effect when it comes to flavor; this is a great substitute for those who can't find coffee liqueur. His take on a classic is just one example of how to give bananas foster some variation. Try mixing and matching ingredients to discover something wholly your own.