7 Types Of Rice Explained

Growing up in an Asian-American household, rice had a constant presence at every meal, from breakfast and lunch to dinner and even snacks. Steamed short-grain Japanese rice was always on the dining table. With our Japanese rice steamer perpetually set to "keep warm," throughout the day, my siblings and I would devour a whole pot of rice, following our grandmother Rumi's rule: Never leave behind a single grain.

Now, to get one thing straight for anyone who didn't grow up eating much rice, there's a difference between short-grain and long-grain rice. Long-grain rice is fluffy and separated when cooked, and short-grain rice is sticky and clumped together. This is because long-grain rice contains less starch and amylose, which results in a drier consistency; short-grain rice has much more starch, which causes it to stick.

Looking back on my decade-long career as a chef, I've recognized how my rice-centered upbringing has profoundly shaped both my approach to cooking and my overall philosophy toward food. I gravitate toward cuisines that center around rice, and whenever I'm traveling far away from home, a bag of white rice is always in my suitcase — just in case of emergencies. So, whether you're a rice connoisseur like me or haven't even tried a single grain before, here are seven types of rice that I think you should know about.