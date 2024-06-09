What It Means To 'Deglaze' Your Pan's 'Fond'

Deglazing your pan's fond is an instruction that might stump the casual home cook while whipping up a recipe. However, it's quite an easy thing to do once you decipher exactly what it means.

Fond is a French term meaning "stock" or "base," and is the technical word for the delicious brown bits that stick to the bottom of the pan after you saute an ingredient. It can be the caramelized drippings left behind by onions or the remnants of the Maillard reaction after pan-searing a juicy steak. Even though fond can resemble burnt food stuck to the bottom of your pan, it's best not to discard it, as it's the perfect starting point for a tasty pan sauce or flavorful stock.

Now that you know what fond is, how do you deglaze it? Deglazing is a technique that involves pouring liquid — usually wine, broth, or even water — to your still-hot pan and using a utensil to chip away the fond from the bottom. These bits act as flavor boosters as they swirl and melt into the liquid.