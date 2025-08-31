8 Pricey Ingredients That Actually Make A Huge Difference

For those of you who don't know, there are two different types of truffles on the market. The most common and affordable are the black truffles. While still costing around $40 to $100 per ounce, these truffles are known for having an intense, earthy, and garlicky flavor. If you can find a higher-quality black truffle variety like the Burgundy or Périgord, you might even be able to taste subtle hints of hazelnuts and chocolate.

The crown jewel of the truffle kingdom is the white truffles, costing roughly $150 to $275 per ounce. There's a reason why white truffles are always labeled with a hefty price tag — it's because they're incredibly rare, nearly impossible to cultivate, and have an enchanting flavor and aroma that cannot be found in any other ingredient. The white truffle has a deep, complex flavor with notes of the forest floor and tree roots it grows under. With a less garlicky taste than its counterpart, the white truffle exhibits an intense nutty and oaky flavor. Some people described them having a subtle, creamy, cheesy flavor that melts on your tongue.

While black truffles can be incorporated into various dishes, from pasta to rice dishes to sandwiches, white truffles should be reserved for the final touch on simple dishes. The complex flavors of the white truffle should never be competing with other ingredients, so if you have your hands on one, keep it simple — use it to garnish eggs, buttered pasta, or maybe even a simple crostini with prosciutto.