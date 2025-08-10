This Tasty Legume Is The Perfect Bacon Substitute For Your Breakfast Plate
If you're tuned into the active world of emerging food trends, chances are you may have heard (and even tried) vegan content creator Tabitha Brown's viral crispy carrot bacon. While the creativity is certainly commendable, here comes the dreaded question faced by almost every plant-based eater out there: But where's the protein? And that's warranted as, compared to conventional bacon from pigs, carrots are lacking in the protein department. However, they do compensate by not loading your plate with a meat high in cholesterol and saturated fats, and classified as a group 1 carcinogen by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer. So, if you're looking for a plant-based protein source to swap out conventional bacon with, what better than the legume with the highest protein content? It's time to welcome tempeh, a fermented soybean product, to the breakfast table.
Tempeh, like tofu and seitan, is a plant-based protein source that has historically been an integral part of Southeast Asian cuisine, and has risen in popularity in light of growing interests in plant-forward eating. This coveted protein originated in Indonesia in the 1800s and is made by a fascinating science that involves inoculating cooked, dehulled soybeans with mold. During the fermentation period, a mycelium structure develops, binding the individual beans and forming a cake-like slab. What you're left with is a nutty, savory, protein-rich canvas for "bacon," that also delivers gut-friendly probiotics and other vital nutrients, such as calcium and iron. Beyond the breakfast plate, smoky tempeh bacon can also shine in a variety of delicious, plant-powered dishes, like a plant-based take on a classic carbonara. Just remember, the magic is in the marinade. Or, for a sneaky shortcut, stock up on Lightlife's smoky tempeh bacon strips.
Tips to cook tempeh bacon
As a fermented product, the taste of raw tempeh may seem a bit funky and a tad bitter. Some find eating pieces of raw tempeh enjoyable, but others, not so much. If you're new to cooking with tempeh, odds are you're in the latter category, but with a few tricks up your sleeve, you will be primed to be the tempeh expert in the kitchen.
First, cut the tempeh into bacon-like strips approximately ¼ inch thick. One trick to minimize any bitterness in the tempeh is to steam the strips for five to 10 minutes. Next comes the important part, which is mastering the marinade. A combination of soy sauce, maple syrup, smoked paprika, and a neutral oil gives you a beautiful balance of sweet and smoky flavors that are reminiscent of conventional fried bacon. Amp up the smoky notes with a few drops of liquid smoke. Layer the strips evenly within the marinade so that each one is evenly coated. Give each side at least 30 minutes to absorb all the flavors. The longer the better, especially for creating a bolder flavor profile.
Naturally, how you cook your tempeh matters, and we're partial to pan frying. This approach develops a satisfyingly crisp exterior and delicately chewy interior. Baking and air frying are still viable options, but there is a chance that the dry heat underlying these cooking methods can dry out the tempeh, so don't shy away from being generous when coating the strips with the marinade. It's now time to level up your breakfast platters and BLTs alike with tasty, smoky, protein-packed tempeh bacon.