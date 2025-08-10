This Tasty Legume Is The Perfect Bacon Substitute For Your Breakfast Plate

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're tuned into the active world of emerging food trends, chances are you may have heard (and even tried) vegan content creator Tabitha Brown's viral crispy carrot bacon. While the creativity is certainly commendable, here comes the dreaded question faced by almost every plant-based eater out there: But where's the protein? And that's warranted as, compared to conventional bacon from pigs, carrots are lacking in the protein department. However, they do compensate by not loading your plate with a meat high in cholesterol and saturated fats, and classified as a group 1 carcinogen by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer. So, if you're looking for a plant-based protein source to swap out conventional bacon with, what better than the legume with the highest protein content? It's time to welcome tempeh, a fermented soybean product, to the breakfast table.

Tempeh, like tofu and seitan, is a plant-based protein source that has historically been an integral part of Southeast Asian cuisine, and has risen in popularity in light of growing interests in plant-forward eating. This coveted protein originated in Indonesia in the 1800s and is made by a fascinating science that involves inoculating cooked, dehulled soybeans with mold. During the fermentation period, a mycelium structure develops, binding the individual beans and forming a cake-like slab. What you're left with is a nutty, savory, protein-rich canvas for "bacon," that also delivers gut-friendly probiotics and other vital nutrients, such as calcium and iron. Beyond the breakfast plate, smoky tempeh bacon can also shine in a variety of delicious, plant-powered dishes, like a plant-based take on a classic carbonara. Just remember, the magic is in the marinade. Or, for a sneaky shortcut, stock up on Lightlife's smoky tempeh bacon strips.