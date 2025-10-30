Our Spicy Tuna Roll Recipe Is Buttery, Bold, And Better Than Takeout

What's your go-to sushi order? For some, ordering sushi is all about trying the most out-there roll possible, but for others, it's all about sticking to the classics. It doesn't get much more classic than a good old spicy tuna roll, and if you're anything like recipe developer Patterson Watkins, then you can't help but start your excursion into sushi-making with such a classic option. "I like spicy tuna rolls; they are usually an easy first pick for me when ordering sushi," Watkins says. However, when crafting her spicy tuna roll recipe (perfect for those at-home sushi nights), she tells us, "I wanted to expand on the flavors and complexities of the classic spicy tuna roll without veering too far into that 'fully loaded/topped, $30+ a roll' territory."

The solution to this elevated-but-not-overdone sushi conundrum comes in the form of spicy mayo and togarashi seasoning. As Watkins explains, "These ingredients infuse the entire roll with total taste bud takeover: savory, salty, umami from the nori and mayo, sweetness from that little pop of sugar and orange zest, nuttiness from the sesame oil and sesame seeds, and blessed heat from the chili garlic crisp, sriracha, and chili paste." As if that weren't enough, this spicy tuna roll itself also features fresh, crunchy and buttery textures from the avocado, scallions, and cucumber, so it's safe to say your at-home sushi night will be far from boring (and it just might even be better than takeout).