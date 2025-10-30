Our Spicy Tuna Roll Recipe Is Buttery, Bold, And Better Than Takeout
What's your go-to sushi order? For some, ordering sushi is all about trying the most out-there roll possible, but for others, it's all about sticking to the classics. It doesn't get much more classic than a good old spicy tuna roll, and if you're anything like recipe developer Patterson Watkins, then you can't help but start your excursion into sushi-making with such a classic option. "I like spicy tuna rolls; they are usually an easy first pick for me when ordering sushi," Watkins says. However, when crafting her spicy tuna roll recipe (perfect for those at-home sushi nights), she tells us, "I wanted to expand on the flavors and complexities of the classic spicy tuna roll without veering too far into that 'fully loaded/topped, $30+ a roll' territory."
The solution to this elevated-but-not-overdone sushi conundrum comes in the form of spicy mayo and togarashi seasoning. As Watkins explains, "These ingredients infuse the entire roll with total taste bud takeover: savory, salty, umami from the nori and mayo, sweetness from that little pop of sugar and orange zest, nuttiness from the sesame oil and sesame seeds, and blessed heat from the chili garlic crisp, sriracha, and chili paste." As if that weren't enough, this spicy tuna roll itself also features fresh, crunchy and buttery textures from the avocado, scallions, and cucumber, so it's safe to say your at-home sushi night will be far from boring (and it just might even be better than takeout).
Gather the ingredients for the best spicy tuna roll
The first component of this sushi roll that you'll prepare is the rice, and to do so, you'll need short-grain sushi rice, water, rice vinegar, granulated sugar, and a pinch of salt. Then, for the spicy mayo component, you'll need mayonnaise, sesame oil, chili garlic crisp, sriracha, granulated sugar, and salt. Tuna is the star of the show, so look out for the highest-quality sushi-grade raw tuna that you can find.
Other ingredients to round out the roll itself include nori sheets, chopped scallions, julienned English cucumber, thinly sliced avocado, and togarashi seasoning. That last ingredient is a common Japanese spice blend that often consists of orange peel or zest, seaweed, sesame seeds, tamari, chiles, and other spices. Watkins herself describes togarashi as "a chili-spiked, citrus zesty, sesame seed and nori combo."
Step 1: Rinse and drain the rice
Rinse the rice thoroughly with cool water and drain.
Step 2: Bring the rice to a boil
Place the rinsed rice in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat. (You can also use a rice cooker.)
Step 3: Cook the rice, then set it aside
Once boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 12 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside, covered, to rest for 12 minutes more.
Step 4: Add vinegar, sugar, and salt to bowl
While the rice is resting, place the vinegar, sugar, and salt in a microwave-safe bowl.
Step 5: Heat until the sugar and salt dissolve
Warm in the microwave in 20-second intervals until the sugar and salt have dissolved.
Step 6: Add the spicy mayo ingredients to bowl
To make the spicy mayo, place the mayonnaise, sesame oil, chili garlic crisp, sriracha, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl.
Step 7: Whisk to combine the spicy mayo
Whisk to combine, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 8: Smooth the rice out in a casserole dish
Transfer the rice to a casserole dish and spread it out evenly.
Step 9: Stir the vinegar mixture into the rice
Drizzle the rice with the vinegar mixture and stir until you no longer see steam, about 5 minutes.
Step 10: Cover the rice with a damp paper towel
Once mixed, cover the casserole dish with a damp sheet of paper towel (or a clean kitchen towel) to keep the rice from drying out.
Step 11: Mix the tuna with spicy mayo
Place the diced tuna in a large bowl and top with 2 tablespoons of the spicy mayo. Stir to coat and combine.
Step 12: Place a nori sheet on the sushi mat
Place a sheet of nori on a bamboo sushi mat.
Step 13: Use wet hands to spread rice over the nori sheet
Place ¾ cup of the rice on the nori sheet. Wet your hands with water and spread the rice out evenly.
Step 14: Layer on some of the tuna
Top the rice with 3 mounded tablespoons of the seasoned tuna, placing the tuna about 1 inch from the bottom of the sheet.
Step 15: Top the tuna with scallions, cucumber, and avocado
Top the tuna with about 1 tablespoon of the scallions, 4 to 6 cucumber sticks, and 3 to 4 slices of avocado.
Step 16: Sprinkle on the togarashi
Sprinkle the rice and sushi filling with about 1 teaspoon of togarashi.
Step 17: Tightly roll the sushi
Using the bamboo mat, roll the sushi into a tight spiral.
Step 18: Wrap the roll in plastic wrap, then set aside and work on the other rolls
Once rolled, wrap the roll in plastic wrap and set it aside. Repeat with the remaining ingredients, wrapping each after they have been assembled.
Step 19: Set the rolls aside to rest before slicing
Set the rolls aside to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
Step 20: Slice the rolls
Cut the rolls into 1-inch-thick slices.
Step 21: Garnish and serve the spicy tuna rolls
Top the slices with a dollop of spicy mayo and sprinkle with any remaining scallions and togarashi.
What can I serve with spicy tuna rolls?
The Best Spicy Tuna Roll Recipe
Spicy mayo (with chili garlic crisp and sriracha) and togarashi seasoning add zest to the umami, sweetness, and heat in our fresh and spicy tuna roll recipe.
Ingredients
- For the sushi rice
- 2 cups short-grain rice for sushi
- 2 cups water (plus extra for rinsing)
- ¼ cup rice vinegar
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- Pinch salt
- For the spicy mayo
- ⅔ cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons chili garlic crisp
- 2 teaspoons sriracha
- Pinch granulated sugar
- Pinch salt
- For the sushi
- 8 ounces high-grade raw tuna, diced
- 6 nori sheets
- 1 bunch scallions, chopped
- 1 medium English cucumber, soft seedy centers removed, and julienne cut
- 1 avocado, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons togarashi
Directions
- Rinse the rice thoroughly with cool water and drain.
- Place the rinsed rice in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat. (You can also use a rice cooker.)
- Once boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 12 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside, covered, to rest for 12 minutes more.
- While the rice is resting, place the vinegar, sugar, and salt in a microwave-safe bowl.
- Warm in the microwave in 20-second intervals until the sugar and salt have dissolved.
- To make the spicy mayo, place the mayonnaise, sesame oil, chili garlic crisp, sriracha, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl.
- Whisk to combine, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Transfer the rice to a casserole dish and spread it out evenly.
- Drizzle the rice with the vinegar mixture and stir until you no longer see steam, about 5 minutes.
- Once mixed, cover the casserole dish with a damp sheet of paper towel (or a clean kitchen towel) to keep the rice from drying out.
- Place the diced tuna in a large bowl and top with 2 tablespoons of the spicy mayo. Stir to coat and combine.
- Place a sheet of nori on a bamboo sushi mat.
- Place ¾ cup of the rice on the nori sheet. Wet your hands with water and spread the rice out evenly.
- Top the rice with 3 mounded tablespoons of the seasoned tuna, placing the tuna about 1 inch from the bottom of the sheet.
- Top the tuna with about 1 tablespoon of the scallions, 4 to 6 cucumber sticks, and 3 to 4 slices of avocado.
- Sprinkle the rice and sushi filling with about 1 teaspoon of togarashi.
- Using the bamboo mat, roll the sushi into a tight spiral.
- Once rolled, wrap the roll in plastic wrap and set it aside. Repeat with the remaining ingredients, wrapping each after they have been assembled.
- Set the rolls aside to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
- Cut the rolls into 1-inch-thick slices.
- Top the slices with a dollop of spicy mayo and sprinkle with any remaining scallions and togarashi.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|568
|Total Fat
|27.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|24.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|65.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|7.8 g
|Sodium
|346.1 mg
|Protein
|15.3 g
What are tips for making the best spicy tuna roll?
The first step in ensuring that you make the best possible spicy tuna roll comes down to sourcing the best possible tuna. There are certain things to look for when buying sushi-grade fish, like color, aroma, and texture, and Watkins stresses the importance of sourcing high-quality fish. "It makes a difference in flavor, texture, appearance, and it's safer to consume raw than your average tuna," she explains. A trusted fishmonger should be able to help you out, though sushi counters at popular grocery stores or Asian markets should also have sushi-grade tuna available.
Once you get your hands on said tuna, it may be a good idea to freeze it for about 1 hour before proceeding with this recipe. "Since sushi tuna is very tender, even raw, a quick freeze firms the fish and allows you to make better, more precise and consistent cuts," Watkins explains.
Finally, when it comes to rolling up the actual sushi roll, that bamboo mat is a critical component. You may notice that Watkins' mat was covered in plastic, and this is a practice that she learned in culinary school. "This keeps your mat clean — there's a lot of raw food, sticky ingredients, and seasoning sprinkles that can get caught in between the rungs of your mat," she explains. "Wrapping it in plastic allows you to work cleaner and safer and lets you get more mileage from your sushi mat, working well for many more rolls to come." When the time does come to make more rolls, simply reroll the mat with fresh plastic and you're good to go (or good to roll).
What can I do with leftover spicy mayo or sushi rolls?
Spicy mayonnaise or some sort of spicy topping is a common accompaniment for a spicy tuna roll, and Watkins opted to make a homemade version for this recipe for optimal freshness and customization potential. You may end up with some leftover spicy mayo, but fortunately, there are plenty of ways to put leftovers to good use. "If you happen to find yourself with excess, feel free to use this mayo as a dipping sauce for all manner of crispy fried goodies," Watkins says, specifically suggesting onion rings, chicken tenders, and french fries.
Otherwise, you can get creative with the spicy mayo and seriously upgrade some otherwise boring vegetables. Watkins suggests drizzling the spicy mayo over roasted potatoes, though green veggies are also fair game, like Brussels sprouts, green beans, or asparagus. And, finally, the spicy mayo would also work as a marinade for chicken breasts and shrimp.
Meanwhile, as with any type of sushi, this spicy tuna roll is best eaten fresh, though you can eat the roll the next day, so long as it has been kept refrigerated. You could also repurpose the sushi ingredients, like the tuna, rice, veggies, and spicy mayo, to create DIY poke bowls instead.