Your Complete Guide To The Five Mother Sauces

Unless you're a seasoned cook, the idea of the five mother sauces may sound intimidating — if you've heard of them at all. You may know that they're a foundational part of classic French cuisine, which is enough to make them seem scary to an ordinary American home cook. Adding to the intimidation factor is the vaguely authoritarian tone of the name: why are they called the mother sauces, and who decided there should be exactly five? Furthermore, if there are five mother sauces, doesn't this imply the existence of a bunch of baby sauces?

It's not as complicated as it may seem. The concept of mother sauces is intended to make cooking easier — not harder. Put simply, by knowing how to make five basic sauces with different flavor profiles –- béchamel, velouté, espagnole, hollandaise, and tomato -– you have the tools to make dozens of other sauces just by tweaking a few ingredients. There are indeed baby — or as the French would call them — small sauces or daughter sauces. Even if you're unfamiliar with their French names, you've almost certainly tasted variations of all these as part of familiar dishes including macaroni and cheese, lasagna, and even hearty braises such as pot roast. With the help of Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence at ButcherBox, and Eric Tiglao, executive chef at Taureaux Tavern in Chicago, we're here to demystify the five mother sauces so you too can create classic sauces like a mother.

