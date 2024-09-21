What Is Marbling And How Does It Impact Your Steak?

Marbling. It's a word that you might associate with high grade, tender cuts of beef and the juiciest, most marvelous steaks you've ever laid eyes on. The word is so ingrained in the culinary vocabulary that you might have never stopped to think about what the term actually means. You may have an inkling that it refers to the fat in beef or at least the little grains of fat that run throughout a steak. And you wouldn't be too far off in this assumption. However, there's so much more to marbling than simply the presence of fat. So what is marbling, really, and how does it affect your steak?

Advertisement

You may notice that many choice steaks such as the Denver cut have little vein-like grains of fat that run throughout the meat. This is called intramuscular fat, and in essence, this is what people are referring to when they talk about marbling. This type of fat melts while your steak cooks, resulting in a juicy, flavorful, and tender piece of meat. This is not to be confused with intermuscular fat — the fat that sits between a cow's muscles, appearing on a side or end of a steak. While they can certainly render somewhat while cooking, these fats should be cut or limited, preferably in favor of some fine marbling.