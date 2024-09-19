What's The Best Substitute For Raclette Cheese?

If you're making a classic Swiss raclette — the soul-warming dish of cheese melted under a special grill and served atop bread, pickles, charcuterie, garlic roasted potatoes, and other sides — getting the right cheese is key. Typically, you'll use a type of cheese also called raclette, a semi-hard cow's milk cheese that's creamy and slightly sweet. It also comes in different variations — smoked, made with sheep or goat milk, or perhaps with pepper or garlic in it, to name a few.

Advertisement

That said, this Swiss variety of cheese isn't ubiquitous in the United States: It's definitely available online, and while not impossible to find in grocery stores, it's far from common. But the good news is that there are decent substitutes that should be easier to find. Unsurprisingly, you'll want to look for one with similar characteristics: Swiss, semi-hard, and something that melts well. One of the best candidates is Gruyère, and Appenzeller is another possibility that should do the trick. If you want to look outside of Swiss borders, Italian fontina is another serviceable option. Emmental is also sometimes recommended, although it's perhaps not quite such a match, as it's both harder and milder in flavor than classic raclette cheese. No matter what you pick, you'll want it to be easily sliced so it can fit on a raclette grill; cubed or grated cheese may not melt.

Advertisement