What's The Best Substitute For Raclette Cheese?
If you're making a classic Swiss raclette — the soul-warming dish of cheese melted under a special grill and served atop bread, pickles, charcuterie, garlic roasted potatoes, and other sides — getting the right cheese is key. Typically, you'll use a type of cheese also called raclette, a semi-hard cow's milk cheese that's creamy and slightly sweet. It also comes in different variations — smoked, made with sheep or goat milk, or perhaps with pepper or garlic in it, to name a few.
That said, this Swiss variety of cheese isn't ubiquitous in the United States: It's definitely available online, and while not impossible to find in grocery stores, it's far from common. But the good news is that there are decent substitutes that should be easier to find. Unsurprisingly, you'll want to look for one with similar characteristics: Swiss, semi-hard, and something that melts well. One of the best candidates is Gruyère, and Appenzeller is another possibility that should do the trick. If you want to look outside of Swiss borders, Italian fontina is another serviceable option. Emmental is also sometimes recommended, although it's perhaps not quite such a match, as it's both harder and milder in flavor than classic raclette cheese. No matter what you pick, you'll want it to be easily sliced so it can fit on a raclette grill; cubed or grated cheese may not melt.
What to expect from these raclette cheese substitutes
Gruyère is arguably the most recommended substitute for raclette cheese, and should be easily found in many U.S. supermarkets. It has a similar taste: nutty, creamy, and slightly sweet, and it has a similar melting point. In fact, Gruyère is often used in fondue, attesting to its value as a melted cheese in a classic Swiss dish. There are differences, though: Gruyère is harder and often aged for a longer period, giving it a more pronounced taste. So, you may want to go for a younger Gruyère if you're making this swap.
If you're a fiend for flavor, consider using Appenzeller as your raclette substitute. Another alpine cheese, it's aged in an herbal brine that gives it more of a flavor kick than raclette. It melts well and has a suitably creamy texture, although if you prefer mild cheeses, it may be a little intense. Plus, it can be harder to find in the U.S., so you may need to resort to online stores.
Finally, there's fontina cheese. While not Swiss, it's sometimes considered an Italian counterpart to classic raclette cheese. It checks most of the boxes: It's creamy, nutty, and melts well. It's not identical, as it's slightly harder and with a more pronounced taste, but it comes close. While not impossible to find in supermarkets, it's not stocked everywhere, so you may need to get it at a cheese shop or Italian specialty store.