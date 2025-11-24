The Best Cut Of Beef For Pot Roast According To Julia Child

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Homemade pot roast is one of America's most beloved comfort foods. Many of us can remember the aroma of slow-braised beef filling the house on a lazy Sunday growing up, and to this day the dish is a staple that never goes out of style. So perhaps it's no surprise that Julia Child wrote a recipe for pot roast in her iconic cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking." Despite her reputation for teaching complex French techniques to home cooks, she was also a big fan of dishes made with simple ingredients, like pot roast (you really only need three ingredients for an easy slow cooker version, after all). And as Child often reminded her audience, the key to any great dish is starting with the best piece of meat. Her preferred cut for cooking "Pìece de Boeuf Braisée"? The rump pot roast, which is better known today by the name bottom round.

Many home cooks might not realize that one of their favorite foods is built on a classic French cooking technique, but to truly understand pot roast, and thus how to choose the right cut of beef, it helps to know a thing or two about braising. This is a slow method of cooking where the meat is partially submerged in broth or stock and then gently simmered for several hours until it's tender. The goal is to break down the tough connective tissue, so you need to choose a cut that's got a lot of collagen, which slowly transforms into silky gelatin.