17 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Chinese Takeout

"You know what I'm craving right now? Chinese takeout." It's a line we've said more often than we'd like to admit, including on days when grocery shopping and cooking seem like too much of a mental task, we're working late, or the hankering for beef and broccoli just won't quit. It seems like every time we place that order for takeout Chinese, our eyes are bigger than our stomachs. How is anyone supposed to choose just one entree?

The effect of this, more often than not, is a fridge packed to the brim with takeaway cartons. While nothing beats Chinese the morning after an inebriated rendezvous, those leftovers may look less appealing as time goes on — until now. We came up with a list of some of the most creative ways to give those Chinese leftovers a second chance at life and to give you even more ways to enjoy them.

For the sake of food safety, be sure to transfer any leftovers to resealable containers after you're done. Don't eat them if they have been left out at room temperature for more than two hours. That way, you can enjoy your leftovers within three to four days — which you should have no problem doing after checking out these tips.