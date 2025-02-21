Leftover Pasta Is The Key To The Ultimate Breakfast Frittata

The next time you find yourself with leftover portions of classic bucatini cacio e pepe, bust out your oven-proof skillet and some eggs for one surprisingly delicious breakfast. Sure enough, if you've been jonesing to make a frittata that's fancy-looking yet easy to prepare, use your air fryer or incorporate unconventional ingredients like cooked pasta. When enveloped between layers of pillowy eggs and cheese, cooked noodles transform into a delightfully crispy surprise that's sure to please any palate.

To make this one-of-a-kind frittata, you have a few options regarding assembly. Luckily, you can use any style of cooked pasta. The first option includes whipping raw eggs, milk, cream, and select seasonings into cold leftover noodles and then cooking the combined mixture first in a hot skillet and then your oven. Alternatively, for added texture, start by heating your noodles in a pan with a bit of oil and then, pour over the custard.

If you happen to be using pasta that's been cooked in sauce, first heat and rehydrate your leftover pasta with a bit of additional water. Then, combine the noodles and custard and prepare accordingly. Once added to your skillet, cook at medium-low heat until the custard becomes slightly firm around the edges of the pan. Then, transfer the frittata to your oven until set. Before removing, use the broiler setting for three to five minutes for added texture.