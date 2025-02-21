Leftover Pasta Is The Key To The Ultimate Breakfast Frittata
The next time you find yourself with leftover portions of classic bucatini cacio e pepe, bust out your oven-proof skillet and some eggs for one surprisingly delicious breakfast. Sure enough, if you've been jonesing to make a frittata that's fancy-looking yet easy to prepare, use your air fryer or incorporate unconventional ingredients like cooked pasta. When enveloped between layers of pillowy eggs and cheese, cooked noodles transform into a delightfully crispy surprise that's sure to please any palate.
To make this one-of-a-kind frittata, you have a few options regarding assembly. Luckily, you can use any style of cooked pasta. The first option includes whipping raw eggs, milk, cream, and select seasonings into cold leftover noodles and then cooking the combined mixture first in a hot skillet and then your oven. Alternatively, for added texture, start by heating your noodles in a pan with a bit of oil and then, pour over the custard.
If you happen to be using pasta that's been cooked in sauce, first heat and rehydrate your leftover pasta with a bit of additional water. Then, combine the noodles and custard and prepare accordingly. Once added to your skillet, cook at medium-low heat until the custard becomes slightly firm around the edges of the pan. Then, transfer the frittata to your oven until set. Before removing, use the broiler setting for three to five minutes for added texture.
Use flavorful ingredients to make an epic pasta-infused frittata
When you consider how long a batch of cooked pasta lasts in the fridge, you have roughly three to four days to use this ingredient in your next frittata. To incorporate extra protein to this unique meal, start by heating your meat of choice, followed by any added vegetables, on your stove. Chopped squash, sliced mushrooms, and fresh spinach are all sufficient options. From here, add in cooked pasta and spices followed by the custard.
Once the egg mixture has been added to the pan, add in one or two select cheeses for additional flavor. Feta and parmesan pair well with a variety of additional flavors. You can also use shredded cheeses with a higher melting capacity such as mozzarella or cheddar.
If you're working with plain noodles, feel free to recreate one of your favorite pasta dishes. Besides the usual cream and spices, make a carbonara-inspired frittata by infusing your standard eggs and pasta with salty pancetta, frozen peas, and grated parmesan and Pecorino Romano cheeses. Go one step further and use Giada de Laurentiis' seasoning tip for great carbonara by adding cinnamon to your traditional lineup of spices.
To create a frittata with a brighter flavor, use ingredients like crumbled sausage, lemon zest, and fresh arugula. You can also make a more tomato-based dish by including raw, halved cherry tomatoes or adding in a can of diced tomatoes, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese.