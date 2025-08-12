Store-Bought Strawberry Ice Cream, Ranked Worst To Best

If your first thought on learning that a full 48 ounces of ice cream retails for only $2.99 is "Huh ... that's not good," then you're correct. It is not good. This ice cream tastes less like ice cream and more like a weird, crystallized, dairy-like substance that has a bit of strawberry flavoring and a great deal of Red No. 5. Add to that a terrible aftertaste and an ingredients list that's like eight thousand items long, and you've got a product that simply isn't worth buying, even for $3.

Of course, Kroger Deluxe has never been good, in our experience. It ranked 11 out of 14 for our chocolate ice cream taste test and 10 out of 13 for our coffee ice cream sampling. Granted, those aren't bottom-of-the-barrel scores, but neither are they particularly worth eating. So to discover that its strawberry ice cream was majorly "meh" with a strong, undefinable aftertaste did not surprise us. (Also, what's with the "surf" in the name? Who's surfing here? And why?)

There is the argument that not everyone can afford to spend more than $3 on a tub of ice cream and that, if you added some cheap sugar cones, it would legitimately provide dessert to a dozen people. But ideally, you can at least go for Dreyer's, which ranked No. 8 and only cost $3.99 for the same amount. If you've got the dollar to spare, spare it.