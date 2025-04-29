17 Best Sauces To Use On Pizza, Besides Tomato

Everyone has their perfect version of pizza. Up until my early adulthood, mine was a standard, New Haven-style pie with mozzarella. Cheese, sauce, crust — nothing more, nothing less. It wasn't until I started working in a pizzeria, and eventually crafting my own pizzas at home, that I realized that there was a whole world of creative, ingenious, and out-there pies worth exploring.

I found that the easiest way to gradually introduce myself to these pies was to experiment more with the sauce. Traditional tomato pizza sauce does its job, sure, but it isn't the best. You can easily swap out your ho-hum tomato sauce with something more flavorful, punchy, and complex, yet still have the safety net of your favorite toppings, cheese, and crust style of choice. Here are some of the best and most flavorful sauces you can and should add to homemade pizza.