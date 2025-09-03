10 Crouton Alternatives You Need To Try
There is no shortage of different salad toppings out there worth trying. These accompaniments, which can include everything from shredded vegetables and herbs to nuts and dried fruit, help transform a boring bowl of greens into a salad. And no topping sees quite the same amount of press and stardom as the beloved crouton.
Croutons can come in many forms and can be purchased or made at home on a sheet pan. Not only do they add a touch of carby goodness to your bowl, but their crunch is also unmatched. Toss your homemade sourdough croutons with some seasoning to give them a unique edge, or play with different types of bread to give your salad a unique flavor contrast. However, if you are gluten-free, or are just trying to switch up your normal crouton routine, rest assured that there are tons of different toppings that can offer the same carby crunch and flavor as classic, bread-based croutons. Not only are they great fits for salads, but you could also serve them on top of your soup or any other instance where you would normally use croutons.
1. Bagels
Bagels are one of the best foods ever invented. They're carby, filling, and can be slathered in an array of different toppings (besides just plain cream cheese). But, when your bag of store-bought bagels starts looking a little on the stale side, or you find out that one of your roommates polished off the bag of croutons and neglected to buy more, it's time that you give them a facelift. You can easily turn fresh or stale bagels into a delicious topping for your soup or salad. Simply toss the bagel chunks in a little bit of oil and seasonings and bake them in the oven until they're crispy and hard to the touch (like croutons).
Bagels are relatively versatile, so there are few types of bagels that won't work for this hack. It's important to remember, though, that seedy bagels — like sesame and everything — may not be as conducive to use, since the seeds burn very easily in the oven. For a savory topping for a tomato or broccoli cheddar soup, we recommend tossing plain or garlic bagels in salt and pepper. If you're whipping up a batch for your Caesar salad, you could also try topping the bagel chunks with a pinch of Parmesan to boost their umami. These bites are so good; we won't blame you if you eat a few off the sheet pan or dip them into whipped cream cheese as a snack.
2. Parmesan chips
Cheese crisps are the snack that you wish you knew about sooner. These keto-friendly bites are about as simple as their name suggests: melted cheese. If you make them yourself, you can add any seasonings you'd like, though many brands keep it simple with just Parmesan, cheddar, or some other type of cheese. Since they're high in fat and protein, they're very satiating. Their cheesy flavor, compounded by their simplicity, makes them an excellent topping for salads in lieu of croutons. Caesar salad is a great place to start, seeing as it's often already topped with Parmesan cheese. Crumble some Parmesan cheese crisps on top of your salad for a salty, umami bite that will work well with your savory dressing and fresh greens. Italian-style soups could also use a little crumble of Parmesan cheese on top; try it on a minestrone or a Tuscan veggie.
Cheddar cheese crisps, meanwhile, would be a great topping for taco salads, as the cheesy flavor would provide a satiating complement to the spicy protein, salsa, and cooling guacamole. You could even crumble them up and use them on top of chili. Asiago croutons have a slightly bit sharper and more umami bite than cheddar crisps and would be at home atop a Mediterranean soup or basic creamy tomato bisque.
3. Crispy roasted potatoes
Roasted potatoes are one of the best and most versatile side dishes out there. Since they require a considerable amount of oven space and time to cook properly, it only makes sense to make a large batch of them and parcel them into your meals for the week. If you get bored of eating them alongside your roast chicken or fish, try putting a handful on top of your salad. The exterior of these spuds is perfectly crunchy, while the inside is light and fluffy. They won't hurt your jaw as much as a super crunchy crouton, and you can coat them with whatever spices and seasonings your heart desires.
If you're looking for a versatile batch of spuds that can be used as croutons and as side dishes, try a basic blend of salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. We also have a soft spot for za'atar potatoes; they would be an excellent topping for a Mediterranean-inspired grain bowl or salad with cucumbers, feta, and red onions. Caesar salads would also be an excellent pairing for your potatoes, as the creamy, savory dressing would cut through the starchy richness of the roasted potatoes.
4. Popcorn
It might seem a bit silly to toss your freshly popped Orville Redenbacher's with the rest of your salad components, but once you try it, you'll understand why it works so well. Popcorn doesn't really have much of a flavor on its own — unless, of course, you pair it with a savory seasoning and copious amounts of butter. Its crunchiness and versatile flavor make it an excellent topping for salads and soups — provided that you eat quickly. Popcorn that's been left to soak in salad dressing or soup is not at all pleasing, so you'll want to avoid letting too much time pass between assembling your salad and eating it.
Since popcorn's flavor is so neutral, you can get creative with your seasonings and how you pair it. If you're looking for a plant-based, savory crouton substitute, try tossing your kernels in nutritional yeast. They would be a great gluten-free topping for a plant-based broccoli and cheddar soup. A basic green salad could benefit from the textural contrast of the popcorn and the lettuce; just be sure to pack on the bold seasonings, like grated Parmesan and garlic, to help the popcorn's flavor stand out. A taco salad is another one where you'll want to use boldly spiced kernels; toss them in chili powder, cayenne, or even Tajín for a citrusy and bright contrast.
5. Roasted chickpeas
Many of the crouton substitutes on this list are high in carbs, which may not fit all diets. Instead of opting for a carby crouton or bagel, try using roasted chickpeas instead. Chickpeas are very high in protein and fiber, and when you toss them on a sheet pan with some oil and your seasonings of choice, you'll get a delectably crunchy and savory topping for your soup or salad. Unlike some of the other suggestions, roasted chickpeas don't necessarily lose their crunch once they meet the dressing, making them an excellent topping to pack for lunch with your soup or salad.
If you don't want to buy crunchy chickpeas from brands like Biena, you can easily make them yourself (and probably save a few bucks in the process). You can utilize cooked or canned chickpeas; if you opt for the latter, just be sure to rinse and dry them well. If your chickpeas are at all moist, they won't get perfectly crispy in the oven — which defeats the purpose entirely. Olive oil and sea salt are a great place to start when it comes to seasoning, and you can always layer on more unique ones depending on what you plan on pairing your crispy beans with. Chili powder and cayenne would be great for a taco salad, while a simple combination of fresh cracked pepper and onion powder would be excellent for topping a simple green salad. If you're opting for a homemade variety, just be sure to eat them on the day you make them, as they get soft as the days go by.
6. Fried wonton strips
Finally, a use for all of those fried wonton strips that you get from your local Chinese takeout joint! These deep-fried strips are an excellent substitute for croutons, especially if you're after something much crispier and thinner. Naturally, they work best with Asian-inspired salads, including those topped with soy or sesame dressing, julienned veggies, or teriyaki-seasoned protein. You could also add a sprinkle to the top of your wonton or sweet and sour soup.
You don't have to pay your local takeout spot a visit to get your hands on these crunchy chips. Take a trip to the grocery store and pick up a pack of wonton wrappers; they're usually located in the fresh foods refrigerated section with the tofu and fresh salsas. Slice them up into thin strips before dropping them in hot oil. It's really easy for these strips to take on a greasy mouthfeel, so be sure to always get your oil up to temperature in between batches to prevent this from happening. It also helps to put them on a paper towel after they're done frying to soak up the oil.
Once your strips have exited the oil, you can toss them in your seasonings of choice. Aside from their crunchiness and fried-ness, their flavor is pretty neutral, so you can use them for topping your non-Asian-inspired soups and salads as well. They could be a funky addition to a crisp apple or strawberry salad or a savory Caesar.
7. Pretzels
The secret to a great crouton substitute could be lurking in your snack drawer. Pretzels are a simple and tasty topping for your salad because they're crunchy and can come in many different flavors. Honey mustard pretzels would be an excellent topping for a salad with a Dijon mustard-based dressing, while pub-style pretzels could complement a more robust and savory Caesar dressing.
The pretzels themselves don't have too much flavor, which makes them a suitable topping for a range of salads. Think in terms of contrasting flavors and textures. For example, a salad topped with dried apples, cranberries, or pecans would be a good match for plain pretzels because the snack food offers a delectable crunch. You'll just want to avoid dressing your salad prematurely, as crunchy pretzels and wet dressing aren't a good combo.
You could also use soft pretzels as a crouton substitute if you're after something a little doughier and softer than classic croutons or hard pretzels. Both bite-sized pretzels (like those delicious ones mall-goers know well) and chopped whole soft pretzels can be toasted to your liking. They're best paired with heavy dressings, like honey or Dijon mustard, so that they can soak up the flavor.
8. Wasabi peas
If you prefer your salad with a spicier edge, you may want to reach for a bag of wasabi peas instead of your usual croutons. This Japanese-inspired snack food is bold in flavor, thanks to the inclusion of — you guessed it – wasabi. However, underneath that coating is indeed a pea, which is roasted and crunchy, and can deliver a complementary texture to the rest of your salad ingredients. You can typically find them at international grocers or online; they're known for their spiciness and savoriness, which is why some folks will add them to snack mixes or trail mixes.
Since wasabi peas have a bold flavor, you have to add them sparingly to your salad, since you don't want to overwhelm the flavor. They're light and easy to eat, and their spicy edge can invigorate even the most boring of salads. Try adding them atop a slaw or cabbage salad to get your bearings, then start experimenting with their flavor in more unique pairings, like with a zippy arugula or Romaine salad. We'd recommend looking for opportunities to contrast the sharp flavor of the peas; avocado or yogurt-based dressings, for example, can provide a cooling effect that balances out the bite.
9. Stale croissants
Croissants, like many other baked goods, just aren't as good on day two. Luckily, the easiest way to put this bakery favorite to good use is to cube it, toast it, and use it as a simple crouton swap. They're a huge win for your salad because their flavor is buttery and mild. Plus, you can always dress them up to your liking by tossing them with spices and seasonings. Even when toasted, the croissants are lighter and easier to bite into than croutons, making them an excellent fit if you're after something a little softer.
Turning your croissants into a fun crouton substitute is super simple. You can use either fresh or stale croissants for this hack. Toss them in oil and seasonings and let them bake until they're golden brown and firm to the touch. The buttery flavor is an excellent canvas to experiment with savory herbs and spices; try dried rosemary or thyme. Garlic and onion powder are also viable options, and a crack or two of pepper couldn't hurt. Since croissants are light and flaky, they could not only work in salads — including panzanella, greens, and Caesar — but also atop soups. Enjoy a warm, creamy tomato soup with a generous croissant crouton topping, or try pairing them with a creamy chicken gnocchi. It might just be hard to resist eating them straight from the tray.
10. Crackers
"Crackers" is such a broad term. Not only does it encompass your standard cheeseboard accompaniments, like butterfly, butter, and Saltine crackers, but it also includes snack crackers. Cheez-Its, in particular, make excellent crouton substitutes because of their crispiness and cheesy flavor. It's a genius way to eat this beloved snack cracker for dinner. It's an especially tasty swap for a bowl of salad greens, as Cheez-Its have a buttery and umami flavor that plain croutons couldn't come close to replicating. Regardless of how you use these crackers on your salad, just be sure not to assemble your salad too prematurely or use an especially wet dressing. There's nothing worse than limp and soggy Cheez-Its.
The other crackers can also be a great fit for salads, on account of their crunchiness, but you may need to doctor them up a bit. Ree Drummond, for example, coats her Saltines in Italian seasoning and melted butter and bakes them until they're slightly crispy. This extra fat will add dimension to your crackers, while the herbs will elevate their overall flavor. More specifically, upgraded Saltines add next-level crunch to your tomato salad, especially when coated in complementary seasonings like salt, pepper, and dried herbs.