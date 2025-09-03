10 Crouton Alternatives You Need To Try

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is no shortage of different salad toppings out there worth trying. These accompaniments, which can include everything from shredded vegetables and herbs to nuts and dried fruit, help transform a boring bowl of greens into a salad. And no topping sees quite the same amount of press and stardom as the beloved crouton.

Croutons can come in many forms and can be purchased or made at home on a sheet pan. Not only do they add a touch of carby goodness to your bowl, but their crunch is also unmatched. Toss your homemade sourdough croutons with some seasoning to give them a unique edge, or play with different types of bread to give your salad a unique flavor contrast. However, if you are gluten-free, or are just trying to switch up your normal crouton routine, rest assured that there are tons of different toppings that can offer the same carby crunch and flavor as classic, bread-based croutons. Not only are they great fits for salads, but you could also serve them on top of your soup or any other instance where you would normally use croutons.