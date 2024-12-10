16 Store-Bought Frozen Pizzas, Ranked Worst To Best

When life gets hectic, it's nice to know that there is a stash of frozen pizza waiting in the wings for you. Whether you're looking to satisfy the hunger of unexpected guests or just need a break from slaving in the kitchen, frozen pizza offers the kind of comfort you can count on. Even people who are cooking for themselves can enjoy a halved frozen pizza on occasion and it's not hard to transform the blank frozen canvas into a gourmet masterpiece with a few budget-friendly tips.

But not every brand of pizza can deliver what you really want. As the frozen pizza market is an 18.8 billion dollar business, there are a lot of options for the home shopper to choose from. So how do you decide what will be the best choice for your dinner emergencies?

In order to help my fellow foodies find the best buy, I sampled many of the brands available in stores right now, from classics like DiGiorno to a gourmet entry from Italy. I also sampled the top options from Costco, bringing in some bulk choices for the shopper looking to buy big. Without further ado, let's find out which pizzas are worth precious space in your freezer.