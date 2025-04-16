9 Jarred Alfredo Sauce Brands, Ranked

I have been, and will always be, a big proponent of jarred pasta sauce. I love a Sunday sauce just as much as the next person, but the reality is that not everyone has the time, patience, or know-how to whip up their own sauces from scratch, like this basic all-purpose tomato sauce. The pasta aisle of the grocery store is filled with sauce options, from classic marinaras and pestos to the creamiest sauce of them all: Alfredo.

Alfredo sauce is traditionally made by combining milk, butter, heavy whipping cream, and cheese until it resembles a thick, unctuous sauce perfect for topping your pasta shape of choice or repurposing for something else, whether that's as a dipping sauce for mozzarella sticks or a substitute for a classic pizza sauce. Store-bought Alfredo contains all of these elements, just in an inexpensive and shelf-stable format (which, I should note, should be refrigerated after opening).

Now I'll admit something right off the bat: I've never bought store-bought Alfredo sauce before. Marinara, sure — but not Alfredo. This primed me to take on one of the cheesiest taste tests ever: a quest to find the best store-bought pasta sauce that money could buy. I tested a range of store-bought Alfredo sauce brands, both on their own and with pasta, and then ranked them from worst to best. I wanted to find a sauce that boasted not only the creamiest texture and cheesiest flavor imaginable, but was also high quality enough to rival a homemade Alfredo sauce like the one on this ultra creamy chicken fettuccine Alfredo or one made at a top-of-the-line Italian joint.