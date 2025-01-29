The Best Leafy Greens To Convert Your Sandwich Into A Lettuce Wrap

If you still think a wrap consists of a bunch of yummy ingredients rolled up inside a carb-loaded tortilla, it's time to let go of the past and embrace a different way of eating. Lettuce wraps are not only good for you, but they are refreshing, easy to make, and let you get creative with your food. And the best part about them is that you have plenty of options when it comes to the type of lettuce you can use.

Not all lettuce will work for a wrap — you want a variety that has leaves big enough to hold all your fillings without losing any errant bits (just like you would want to use if you were swapping a burger bun out for lettuce), but is still able to wrap nice and tight. Arugula, for example, might offer great nutritional value and lend a spicy bite to your lunch salad, but you won't be able to get a nice tight wrap out of the narrow, often pointy leaves, and while slept-on oakleaf lettuce is pretty and colorful, it's just too delicate. Instead, consider something with a big, flat leaf, such as iceberg, butter lettuce, red or green leaf lettuce, or even a nutrient-rich romaine.

Using one of these delicious greens will not only give you a nutrient-packed lunch but also allow you to experiment with your standard sandwich recipes and craft more comprehensive meals. For example, romaine will shine with a filling of grilled chicken tossed with shaved Parmesan and Caesar dressing, essentially giving you a salad in handheld form. You could also make a bread-free version of the viral Sprouts sandwich.