10 Essential Tips When Cooking Chicken Alfredo

There are so many different pasta shapes out there that it may be difficult to choose the one that's best for a hefty dish like chicken Alfredo. Luckily, recipe developer Joanne Gallagher has some ideas. "Fettuccine is the go-to for chicken Alfredo! Its wide, flat noodles are perfect for catching creamy sauce and bits of chicken in every forkful," she says.

Besides tried-and-true fettuccine, the best types of pasta to pair with cream sauces, such as Alfredo, are ones that withstand the weight of the sauce. Wider, flatter noodles are ideal for this dish because they have a ton of surface area, meaning that you get a little bit of cream sauce and perfectly cooked pasta in every bite. If you aren't a fan of fettuccine, you can try tagliatelle, which is an even wider flat noodle. Short shapes, like penne, rigatoni, and even corkscrew-shaped cavatappi can also work. If you haven't mastered the art of twirling your noodles around a fork, these pasta shapes might be perfect for you, as nontraditional as they may seem.

While there are tons of pasta shapes that you can use for your chicken Alfredo, there are just as many that you should avoid. "Thin shapes like angel hair or delicate pastina just can't do the sauce justice; they tend to clump together and don't offer the same luxurious bite," Gallagher says.