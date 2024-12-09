15 Underrated Pizza Toppings You Should Add To Your Pie

Are you stuck in a pizza topping rut? There's nothing wrong with sticking to the tried-and-true, but let's face it — they can become rather boring. If you're looking for some topping inspiration, we have some expert tips that can help you level up your pizza game. We spoke to two of California's most celebrated pizzaiolos and asked them to share some of their favorite underrated pizza toppings that they think deserve more attention.

Tony Gemignani is a 13-time World Pizza Champion and owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco. He's renowned for his diverse pizza styles including traditional Neapolitan and modern creations. Francesco Zimone is the visionary who brought L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele from Naples, Italy to Los Angeles. He's famed for his Neapolitan pies that fuse traditional techniques with innovative twists.

If you want to experiment with new toppings, consider trying some of these underrated ingredients. And if you happen to be in California this month, be sure to check out the Golden State Pizza Takeover where Gemignani and Zimone will take over each other's kitchens. You can catch Zimone at Tony's Pizza in North Beach on December 10th and Gemignani at L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele's Hollywood on December 17th.