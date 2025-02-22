The Ultimate Ingredient Swap For Sweet And Creamy Rice Pudding

Nothing comforts the soul quite like grandma's cooking. Fresh, nostalgic, and made with love, what's not to like about these meals? A good old-fashioned rice pudding recipe is a perfect example. This sweet and creamy treat is an ideal comfort food with all its soft, silky sweetness. Plus, compared to other desserts like a fresh apple pie or peach cobbler, it's super easy to make.

Still, with all the measuring and mixing involved, your kitchen still may devolve into a sticky mess when you make this dessert. That's where one simple ingredient swap can come in. To craft a perfect bowl of rice pudding with practically no effort or mess, try using a can of sweetened condensed milk in lieu of rice pudding's other ingredients, namely milk, sugar, and butter.

Made simply of milk and sugar, is there anything a simple pour of sweetened condensed milk can't fix? Not to be confused with evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk is thick like caramel, so it elevates the textures of desserts like rice pudding. It's decadently sweet, too, and brings a sugared depth to the dessert's flavors. Simply put, it's the perfect thing to pour into this dessert to make it luxurious.