Your Leftover Rice Is Begging To Be Transformed Into Sweet Rice Pudding
Rice is one of those foods that can be difficult to portion exactly right. Whether you're making a curry, a burrito bowl, or just simply meal prepping for the week ahead, you certainly don't want to make too little rice. But then that small extra bit you added to the rice cooker ends up being enough to feed an army. While rice will keep in the fridge for three to four days before it should be tossed in the trash, the longer it sits in there, the drier it becomes. This can give the rice an unpleasant, crunchy texture that makes you wonder if saving it was even worth it.
While there are some hacks to make refrigerated rice palatable again, such as reheating it with an ice cube, it can get tiring eating the same meals day after day. If you're looking for a way to revitalize that leftover rice into something delicious and different while also reducing food waste, try using it to make a sweet rice pudding. Eat it as a decadent dessert, or as an afternoon snack for a sugary pick-me-up. You could even eat it for breakfast if you're a fan of sweet treats in the morning. The best part: It's easy and all you need is your milk of choice and a few pantry staples.
Grab a pot to whip up your rice pudding
If your sweet tooth is begging you for a treat, all you need to do is get out a pot that is large enough to accommodate the amount of rice pudding you are planning to make. Use an equal amount of leftover rice and your favorite kind of milk (the liquid should be just covering the rice). Dairy, oat, almond, coconut, soy — all milks work when whipping up rice pudding. Most importantly, you'll need to bring everything to a boil over medium heat and then lower the temperature before adding in any extra sweeteners, like honey or maple syrup, and letting it simmer to pudding consistency.
Lastly, the really fun part: extra flavorings and additions. People all over the planet have been eating some form of rice pudding since the dawn of time. From England to India, China to Latin America, this sweet dish has global roots, meaning you can customize it to fit the flavors you are craving. For a Southeast Asian flair, try mixing in spices such as ginger, cardamom, or a splash of rose water. Shredded coconut and crushed pistachios will bring a nice crunch to the dish. Arroz con leche, or Mexican rice pudding, incorporates evaporated milk and condensed milk for an extra decadent treat; add whole milk for a tres leches-ish version of the dish. You can also mix in cinnamon and raisins. A traditional British rice pudding usually includes butter, lemon zest, nutmeg, and cooked fruits like pears, rhubarbs, or jams. No matter how you choose to enjoy your rice pudding, it's a versatile dish that helps you actually use those leftover grains instead of throwing them away.