Your Leftover Rice Is Begging To Be Transformed Into Sweet Rice Pudding

Rice is one of those foods that can be difficult to portion exactly right. Whether you're making a curry, a burrito bowl, or just simply meal prepping for the week ahead, you certainly don't want to make too little rice. But then that small extra bit you added to the rice cooker ends up being enough to feed an army. While rice will keep in the fridge for three to four days before it should be tossed in the trash, the longer it sits in there, the drier it becomes. This can give the rice an unpleasant, crunchy texture that makes you wonder if saving it was even worth it.

While there are some hacks to make refrigerated rice palatable again, such as reheating it with an ice cube, it can get tiring eating the same meals day after day. If you're looking for a way to revitalize that leftover rice into something delicious and different while also reducing food waste, try using it to make a sweet rice pudding. Eat it as a decadent dessert, or as an afternoon snack for a sugary pick-me-up. You could even eat it for breakfast if you're a fan of sweet treats in the morning. The best part: It's easy and all you need is your milk of choice and a few pantry staples.