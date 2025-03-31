12 Coffee Creamer Brands, Ranked

I've heard of using all kinds of milk in coffee, including some notably less traditional varieties. As it turns out, you can even use pistachio milk to cream your morning brew. With that in mind, you'd think an innocent combination such as almond and coconut wouldn't be that bad — but you'd be wrong. Honestly, they should recall this coffee creamer just for being terrible.

Now, it would be unfair to claim I didn't have a few biases going into Nutpods French Vanilla Almond & Coconut Creamer. Right off the bat, I object to the design of the carton. Although one could argue it's meant to look unique or au courant, I think what it's really meant to accomplish is to shave volume off the product — all while maintaining height that is competitive with other brands, meaning you're paying more for less. At $6.49, this feels outrageous.

However, that wasn't the only issue. The creamer made the coffee taste almost burnt. It wasn't sweet enough and it left a bitter aftertaste in my mouth. Part of the problem was the coconut, as I've yet to meet a coconut product that successfully de-coconutted the flavor enough so that it didn't taste like a denatured piña colada. This definitely did, minus all sweetness, tang, and taste, despite the long ingredient list. Do not buy.