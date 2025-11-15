10 Delicious Ways To Use Leftover Eggnog
Whether you like it or not, eggnog is one of the most easily recognizable drinks of the holiday season. Peppermint hot cocoa and sugar cookie latte-whatever can't hold a candle to eggnog's creamy mouthfeel, subtle nutmeg flavor, and richness. Regardless of whether you spike it with booze or drink it straight from the carton, you should always buy a carton of it when it makes its first appearance of the season in grocery stores, or try your hand at making your own homemade recipe.
Although eggnog is delicious, it's a beverage that's easy to get tired of. It can be heavy on the palate, and it might be one of those drinks that you only reach for when you're offered a glass of it at a holiday party. As such, if you end up buying a gallon of it for a friendly gathering or realize that it's lost its charm after you've had a glass every day, five days in a row, you're going to need to find some ways to put it to good use. We, too, have been through the predicament of having too much store-bought eggnog on our hands, which is why we came up with this list of creative (and tasty) ways to repurpose it this holiday season. These methods not only highlight the eggnog's consistency and flavor, but they're the perfect accompaniment to your holiday gatherings and festivities.
1. Dip your French toast into it
If you can envision the flavor and mouthfeel of eggnog, you can probably see the benefits of adding a splash of it to your French toast batter. This dairy product is rich — so much so that it crosses the line of being more similar to heavy cream than to milk. When you add some of it to your French toast batter, you'll find that the consistency of this breakfast classic becomes all the richer. Plus, if you're using an eggnog variety that goes heavy on the nutmeg — or incorporates other spices like cinnamon and cloves — you'll find that the dairy product is right at home with the other spices you'd normally add to your French toast anyway.
The key to making a great batch of French toast at home is not to go too heavy on the dairy product — whether that's cream, milk, or, in this case, eggnog. Although the name suggests that there is enough egg in the dairy product to get by, you'll need to supplement your eggnog French toast with a couple of extra eggs to help create that tasty crust on the exterior of your bread. For an extra festive touch, serve your eggnog French toast slices with leftover cranberry sauce, or go classic with a pat of butter and a drizzle of maple syrup. You can also add a splash of eggnog to your French toast bake (or casserole); it's the perfect recipe to make for Christmas morning.
2. Stir it into your oatmeal
Oatmeal, while filling and packed with fiber, tends not to be very flavorful. Lucky for you, you can employ a range of toppings and mix-ins to elevate even the blandest of oatmeals — including eggnog. It isn't uncommon to add a splash of cream to your oatmeal, and if you have a carton of eggnog hanging around your fridge, you can add it for an even sweeter effect. The nutmeg notes will add a warming flavor to your bowl, while the extra fat will make it extra creamy and delicious. You can also cook the oats with the eggnog; use a 1-to-1 ratio of eggnog to whole milk in your recipe to avoid making it too rich. Round out the flavor of your bowl with some caramelized pecans and a dusting of cinnamon.
Even if you don't like your oats hot, you can still partake in this trend. Swap out some of the liquid you'd normally use in your overnight oats jar with eggnog. You can still add a scoop of Greek yogurt for extra protein or some extra spice to complement those nutmeg notes. You can even prepare a tray of baked oatmeal using eggnog; it's perfect for meal prepping or for a heartier start to Christmas morning. Mix the eggnog with oats, milk, eggs, and flavorings before pouring it into a casserole dish and baking until sliceable.
3. Incorporate it into rice pudding
There are a lot of parallels between the flavor of eggnog and that of rice pudding, aka arroz con leche. Typically, rice pudding has a very thick texture and an almost eggy flavor, along with subtle notes of vanilla and spice (sound familiar?). As such, a dash of eggnog is right at home in a tasty rice pudding. It's the perfect seasonal treat that you didn't know your holiday table needed. To prepare, simply add the eggnog, rice, and your flavorings (like spices and vanilla extract) to a saucepan. It's important to temper the egg in half-and-half before mixing it in, as you don't want to heat it too much and scramble the egg. Rice pudding is simple and comes together in no time at all, and you can customize its flavor by adding vanilla extract and warming spices.
Some people have an aversion to rice pudding because of its texture, but the good news is that you can add eggnog to other types of pudding as well. You can make a homemade eggnog pudding by cooking the eggnog with extra egg yolks, sugar, and starch and chilling it until set. It would be excellent with a dollop of whipped cream and an extra sprinkle of cinnamon on top. Eggnog would also be a stellar addition to tapioca pudding, if you're looking to throw a retro holiday celebration this year.
4. Transform it into homemade holiday ice cream
If you try eggnog for the first time, your mind might immediately think it's melted ice cream. And, in all fairness, eggnog does share some of the same ingredients as some types of ice cream — including the cream and the eggs. As such, it can act as an excellent addition to homemade ice cream.
As long as you have eggnog, condensed milk, and heavy cream (along with a little willpower), you can make eggnog ice cream without a machine. You can even spike your ice cream with bourbon, rum, or brandy; just be wary that adding alcohol may change the way that it freezes. Some folks who have a Ninja CREAMi have even reported that they can make ice cream just by freezing store-bought eggnog in the containers and processing it on the ice cream or gelato setting — it's that simple!
Eggnog ice cream would be excellent enjoyed straight from the container, but you can also add an array of toppings to turn it into a holiday sundae. A cinnamon-infused caramel sauce would bring Christmas cheer, while a drizzle of cookie butter would add a spicy and flavorful edge to complement the nutmeg undertones of the eggnog. Add these toppings to the base of the ice cream itself, or spoon or drizzle them on top before serving.
5. Use it as a crème anglaise substitute
If you haven't had crème anglaise on a dessert, just know that it kind of tastes like a melted ice cream sauce (in fact, Ina Garten recommends just using melted ice cream as a substitute for it — how easy is that?) Of course, that's a gross simplification, as a proper crème anglaise requires an inordinate amount of patience to temper the egg yolks correctly and prevent them from scrambling. Regardless, the sauce can add an edge to a fruit-flavored pie or tart and help balance out any acidic or puckery notes. In the same vein, you can create a shortcut crème anglaise out of eggnog and drizzle it on top of your favorite dessert recipes, from freshly baked apple pie and bread pudding to a stack of fresh Belgian waffles. The subtle spice notes will elevate an array of dishes and sweets, and a little drizzle goes a long way. You can even spoon it on a batch of freshly baked brownies or on your ice cream for an even more delicious and sweet flavor.
Eggnog already contains cream and eggs, which means all you need to add is sugar and butter, and cook the sauce until it thickens. You can potentially add a starch to it to help it thicken as well, though you'll just want to ensure it reaches the right temperature so that the starch activates and can help thicken the sauce. Some recipes even just combine eggnog and sweetened condensed milk to make a shortcut crème anglaise that doesn't even require cooking.
6. Add a dash to your icing or frosting recipe
Although there are plenty of store-bought frosting brands to choose from, nothing quite compares to a homemade frosting that you whip up in your stand mixer. The recipe for a simple buttercream is easier to prepare than you might think, too: butter and powdered sugar whipped at a high speed, plus a little bit of milk to thin it out. However, instead of grabbing that milk carton, reach for your eggnog instead. It is liquid enough to help thin out even the richest of buttercreams, while the nutmeg and vanilla notes will elevate a basic frosting without distracting too much from the sweetness or the cake underneath. If you really want to taste the eggnog, you may want to use a couple of tablespoons of eggnog in your recipe; just be wary that you're not adding too much, otherwise you could be making your recipe a little too loose and cause it to slosh off the side of your cake or the tops of your cupcakes.
That said, you can also use eggnog as a milk substitute in a glaze; it would be a very flavorful addition to warm cinnamon rolls (try using the eggnog as the liquid for the dough, too) or a tasty cinnamon-spiced coffee cake. Add just enough powdered sugar to your eggnog so that the glaze eventually firms up and sets.
7. Add it to your cake batter
Not only should you consider adding a splash of eggnog to your frosting or icing, but you should also try adding it to your cake batter as well. Eggnog has a ton of fat, not only from the cream but also from the eggs, meaning that it can enrich your cake and make it extra moist. You don't even have to whip up a classic cake batter to reap the benefits of this flavorful and high-fat ingredient; you can mix it with store-bought cake mix, instant pudding, and eggs to create a super moist, pound cake-like texture that can be baked in a conventional pan or a Bundt tin. Drizzle an eggnog-infused glaze on top for extra sweetness and a complementary flavor.
If you're after something lighter, simply find a recipe for an eggnog layer cake and pair it with your frosting of choice (we'd recommend a cream cheese frosting, since the tanginess would offset the heaviness of the cake). While a white cake would be appropriate given the eggnog's mostly vanilla profile, you could also incorporate eggnog into your spice cake, allowing those nutmeg notes to integrate with and enhance the flavor of the cloves and cinnamon.
8. Stir some into your mashed sweet potatoes
Mashed potatoes may get a lot of attention during the holiday season, but that doesn't mean that mashed sweet potatoes are any less deserving. Plus, they're arguably more versatile than their neutral-tasting companions. While you can adorn your mashed sweet potato with savory ingredients like butter, thyme, rosemary, and sage, you can also take the sweet route — which is where we get sweet potatoes' signature marshmallow topping. If you want to give your recipe a sweet edge, but don't want to drift that far into dessert territory, consider reaching for that carton of eggnog instead (or, perhaps, in addition to). It will add not only sweetness to your mash but also give it an extra creamy texture — just like if you had added heavy cream or half-and-half.
You don't need to add a ton of eggnog to taste it, either. The nutmeg notes would work well with spices like cinnamon, cloves, or allspice. You could also serve your sweet potato mash with a cinnamon honey compound butter for even more fat and a complementary flavor.
9. Pour a splash in your coffee
Eggnog is an easy way to add a comforting flavor to your coffee. Whether you prefer your brew over ice or in a frothy hot latte format, there is a way to add an eggnog twist to it. You can use it in place of your favorite coffee creamer brand; just add a splash, give it a stir, and taste it. It's important to note that eggnog can separate and curdle at high temperatures — like in your super-hot coffee — so proceed with caution when adding it to your warm beverages. If you want a little more of a restrained richness, try cutting your full-fat eggnog with your milk of choice. This would make it an excellent fit for a latte or cappuccino, where you want the richness of the eggnog to complement, but not overpower, the flavor and mouthfeel of the espresso.
Another coffee beverage where espresso shines is in anything mocha-flavored. While you may not think chocolate and nutmeg can go together, the richness of the eggnog and its spice undertones are an excellent foil to a rich, chocolatey iced mocha or hot mocha latte. You could even add a little eggnog to your hot chocolate, if you're looking for a seasonal, caffeine-free beverage that's perfect for blustery winter days. Top your eggnog-infused coffee or hot cocoa with some spiked whipped cream for a tasty and boozy holiday sipper.
10. Substitute it for heavy cream in your favorite cocktail
One of the allures of eggnog is that you can spike it with brandy, bourbon, or some other oaky spirit. However, you may have never thought to use eggnog as a mixer in other popular cocktails. One place where store-bought eggnog shines is in a White Russian. The vodka and coffee liqueur drink is typically finished with heavy cream, though eggnog is an excellent — and arguably more flavorful — stand-in. Top the drink with a dash of nutmeg for an unconventional spiked eggnog that's bound to become a favorite at your next holiday party.
You can also add eggnog to the it-girl beverage: the espresso martini. Mix together your fresh espresso, vodka, vanilla syrup, and eggnog in a cocktail shaker before straining it into your glass. Play with different vodka flavors here to complement the spicy undertones of the eggnog; just be sure to go easy with the beverage, as the espresso martini's flavor should still be focused on the namesake components, namely the coffee and the vodka. If you want the flavor of the eggnog to shine even more, try mixing it with vanilla vodka and amaretto for a nutty, subtly spicy take on the martini.