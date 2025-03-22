8 Coffee Liqueurs With The Highest ABV For Stronger Cocktails

People love liquor and they love their liqueurs, especially the ones with an ABV that adds a little something extra to a mixed drink. The difference between liqueurs and liquors can be distilled into a few finer points. Liquor is well, a distilled beverage, meaning it was once a fermented liquid that was heated until the alcohol evaporated and condensed. Liqueurs, on the other hand, take a liquor (think vodka, tequila, etc.) and sweeten it. Just like liquor, not all liqueurs are created equal in the court of public opinion, but one stands tall among the rest: coffee liqueur.

While coffee liqueur is a modern favorite — we're looking at you, espresso martinis — it was actually created sometime in the 16th century. Local cultures put their own spin on it using ingredients found in their backyards and today, there are dozens of brands that have done a tremendous job in keeping the tradition alive. People around the world love coffee liqueur in their cocktails, including celebrities like Winnie Harlow, Emma Watson, and Neil Patrick Harris. For those wanting to get the most bang for their buck and indulge in their coffee fixation, here are several brands that pack the rich, deep flavor of coffee with a high ABV.