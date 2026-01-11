The Absolute Best Ways To Use Frozen Fruits

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping a bag or three of frozen fruit in your freezer lets you have fruit out of season, and freezing is a terrific way to preserve an abundance of fruit that you got through sales or an over-productive garden. As long as the fruit doesn't have added ingredients like extra sugar or syrup, it's just as healthy to eat as it was when it was freshly picked. But all too often, bags of fruit sit for months in freezers because people don't know what to do with them. Maybe they have bananas marred by freezer burn because they were tired of having banana bread every week and stopped baking, or they're tired of having blueberry muffins. If that sounds like you, you're in luck. There are plenty of other ways to use frozen fruit so that you're not stuck with the same dishes every week.

That said, some frozen fruits are better than others for different uses. Some are terrific when eaten out of hand by themselves in summer, while others are way better when turned into curds or syrups. Some are baking champions, while others are great when thrown into other recipes as a mix-in. Obviously, the "best" uses are kind of subjective. For example, lots of baking recipes use frozen blueberries, but you might decide you're not a fan of the texture. Grab those bags from the freezer and look at these uses for different frozen fruits to find more suggestions for using them up.