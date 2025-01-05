Let Frozen Fruit Salad Bring Vintage Charm To Your Dinner Party Table

Dessert salads are an interesting concept — they're certainly nothing like a savory salad with a lettuce base, but they are often served as a sweet side with the main course, rather than after dinner. Variations of this recipe — including other dessert salads like frog eye salad and glorified rice — appear to have begun around the 1930s, during the Great Depression era. Canned and processed foods lasted longer and cost less, making them a top choice during this time period for desserts and other meals. In the 1950s after World War II ended, this style of recipe seemed to be at a peak, as Americans had picked up on the habit of eating more canned goods and processed food even though it wasn't financially necessary at this point.

Freezers became more commercially available and appeared in homes around the 1940's, so it makes sense that frozen fruit salads would also pop up around this time. Fresh fruit salad only stays good for 2-3 days in the refrigerator, but frozen fruit salad can last 2 weeks in the freezer, and this is in line with food waste saving and frugality at the time. If you think a frozen fruit salad is bizarre, you'd probably hate a 1936 recipe by Hellman's — it uses a full cup of mayonnaise alongside cream and green jello for the base!

