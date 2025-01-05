Let Frozen Fruit Salad Bring Vintage Charm To Your Dinner Party Table
Some may support leaving certain retro recipes in the past — like mounds of jiggling jello or tomato soup cake — but there are other dishes that could still have a place at the table today. Once thought of as a glamorous dessert, frozen fruit salad can bring a touch of nostalgic whimsy to your next dinner party. Like the better-known Ambrosia salad, frozen fruit salad makes use of sweet canned fruit, enveloping it in a creamy blanket of whipped topping.
Fruit salads are versatile and changeable, but traditionally, a frozen fruit salad contains a mix of crushed pineapple, frozen strawberries, banana, and some type of nut, typically pecan or pistachio. Grapes, apples, berries, mangoes, and mandarin oranges are also all good candidates, and this recipe is a great way to give new life to canned fruits. Maraschino cherries and mini marshmallows are also common additions. A whipped topping, like Cool Whip, is normally blended with cream cheese, yogurt, sour cream, or sweetened condensed milk to create a creamy base. A dairy-free version is possible with the right alternatives, like an alternative sweetened condensed milk made from coconut milk.
The purpose of freezing fruit salad
Why frozen? The finished salad should sit in the freezer either overnight or for at least 8 hours, and this extra step makes the final product moldable and sliceable. It's perfect for creating individual servings with a special mold, or slicing and serving as a cake. It's visually stunning, too — after freezing, the chunks of fruits and nuts sit in the white background, looking like a colorful mosaic. Don't worry, this dessert shouldn't have an icy texture — it is left at room temperature for 5 minutes before serving.
The cold serving temperature makes this light dessert extra refreshing and hydrating, while still feeling like a treat without being overindulgent. It's perfect for warm summer nights when you want something that looks thoughtfully made, but without turning on the oven. This recipe can be elevated further with the addition of fruit sauce, flower garnishes, or a scoop of colorful sorbet.
The history of frozen fruit salad
Dessert salads are an interesting concept — they're certainly nothing like a savory salad with a lettuce base, but they are often served as a sweet side with the main course, rather than after dinner. Variations of this recipe — including other dessert salads like frog eye salad and glorified rice — appear to have begun around the 1930s, during the Great Depression era. Canned and processed foods lasted longer and cost less, making them a top choice during this time period for desserts and other meals. In the 1950s after World War II ended, this style of recipe seemed to be at a peak, as Americans had picked up on the habit of eating more canned goods and processed food even though it wasn't financially necessary at this point.
Freezers became more commercially available and appeared in homes around the 1940's, so it makes sense that frozen fruit salads would also pop up around this time. Fresh fruit salad only stays good for 2-3 days in the refrigerator, but frozen fruit salad can last 2 weeks in the freezer, and this is in line with food waste saving and frugality at the time. If you think a frozen fruit salad is bizarre, you'd probably hate a 1936 recipe by Hellman's — it uses a full cup of mayonnaise alongside cream and green jello for the base!
