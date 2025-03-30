Make A Frosty And Refreshing Mango Sorbet With 3 Easy-To-Find Ingredients

Mango trees are a welcome sight in any tropical climate where they flourish, producing the succulent fruits we love in all sorts of desserts and drinks. They're a staple of Southeast Asian diets as part of dishes such as the Filipino icebox float and mango sticky rice. The sweet, sharp, and mildly tangy flavor of mangoes makes them the perfect ingredient for an effortless three-ingredient sorbet.

You can make a mango sorbet by blending frozen mango in a food processor with citrus juice and a sweetener. You can purchase a bag of frozen mangoes from the grocery store or buy them fresh and then freeze them. Freezing the mangoes firms the inside so that they blend into a smooth, creamy consistency. Honey is a natural sweetener that fits well with these ingredients, but you can swap it for a vegan-friendly alternative such as agave or maple syrup (a couple of drops of vanilla extract can help as well). A splash of lemon or lime juice brings the flavors together, and the liquid acidity helps things from getting too sticky in the food processor. A dairy-free dessert doesn't get easier than this!