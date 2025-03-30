Make A Frosty And Refreshing Mango Sorbet With 3 Easy-To-Find Ingredients
Mango trees are a welcome sight in any tropical climate where they flourish, producing the succulent fruits we love in all sorts of desserts and drinks. They're a staple of Southeast Asian diets as part of dishes such as the Filipino icebox float and mango sticky rice. The sweet, sharp, and mildly tangy flavor of mangoes makes them the perfect ingredient for an effortless three-ingredient sorbet.
You can make a mango sorbet by blending frozen mango in a food processor with citrus juice and a sweetener. You can purchase a bag of frozen mangoes from the grocery store or buy them fresh and then freeze them. Freezing the mangoes firms the inside so that they blend into a smooth, creamy consistency. Honey is a natural sweetener that fits well with these ingredients, but you can swap it for a vegan-friendly alternative such as agave or maple syrup (a couple of drops of vanilla extract can help as well). A splash of lemon or lime juice brings the flavors together, and the liquid acidity helps things from getting too sticky in the food processor. A dairy-free dessert doesn't get easier than this!
Customize your dreamy mango dessert
The best part of an easy three-ingredient sorbet is that it leaves a lot of room for customization. Frozen peaches and apricots have a similar firm texture to mangoes, so you can swap them in or combine them together for a layered depth of flavor. If you have an ice cream machine, adding full-fat cashew or coconut milk to the recipe can turn your sorbet into a rich dairy-free ice cream.
Including thickening agents in the recipe is a good idea if you want to put a boozy twist on the sorbet. Mango-flavored soju, hard lemonade, or vanilla-centered bourbon all work well with soft frozen desserts. Too much alcohol can cause the sorbet to get runny, though, but the right amount gives it a major upgrade. A spiked sorbet is also a great way to get rid of a liquor you're not crazy about without wasting money. After all, it's hard to get it wrong when mangoes are the star ingredient of your dish.