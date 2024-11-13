How To Turn Frozen Grapes Into A Candy-Like Treat

Love the sensation of eating sour candy, but don't want to actually be eating candy? Save your teeth, and make lip-puckering sour grapes instead. With just a few ingredients, and an hour of waiting patiently for the grapes to freeze, you'll be able to satisfy the craving for Sour Patch Kids with a healthier, no-cook option.

First, select a grape variety: Green is best because of their slight tartness and super crunchy texture. Red grapes also work here, but overall, this variety tends to be less crunchy and firm. Other less common varieties can be used, like sweet, flavorful Moon Drop or cotton candy grapes, but note that it will result in a different texture and level of sweetness. Before transforming into candy, grapes should be removed from the stem, rinsed, and patted dry.

Now, there are a few ways to add the sour and sweetness. One of the best options for sour is a culinary powder called True Lemon, which is a natural powder made from lemon juice and lemon oils. It has no added sugars, so it will need to be used alongside white sugar and fresh lemon juice to give grapes the candy coating. True Lemon is not a common kitchen staple, so a simpler version is just using lemon or lime juice and sugar to coat the grapes. Or, using a dash of citric acid can give a sour candy boost. After coating the grapes, place in the freezer for about an hour until frozen.