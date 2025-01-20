Are Fresh Peaches Always Better Than Canned Or Frozen?
Very few eating experiences can match that of biting into a fresh, juicy, sweet, and perfectly ripe peach during the summer. That begs the question, is fresh always best? While that may be the case for some produce, fresh might not always be the best option for a successful dish when it comes to seasonal produce like peaches. Fresh peaches are great when grilled in a salad, mixed in a fruit salad, or enjoyed raw, but depending on what you're making, canned or frozen fruit can be preferred options for a peachy creation.
Frozen peaches are particularly versatile and reliable year-round. The freezing process actually results in juicier peaches, because the process breaks down the cell walls of the fruit, which yields a more concentrated, moist texture when thawed. Given that they're already peeled, pitted, and sliced, the frozen version saves plenty of prep time when blending the fruit into a smoothie or a peach "nice cream." Compared to their fresh counterparts, canned peaches, which are usually pre-cooked and soaked in a sugary syrup, are best suited for baked desserts like pies and cobblers.
Storing fresh, frozen, and canned peaches
Properly storing fresh peaches during their peak season is essential for maximum enjoyment, and the same applies to store-bought frozen and canned varieties. Fresh peaches can be left on the counter until they're ripe, then put in the fridge — or, of course, the freezer — for longer storage. If not stored correctly, frozen peaches can develop freezer burn. To avoid that, it's important to keep them in an airtight container or freezer bag with as much air removed as possible. If you want them thawed, it's better to do so gradually in the refrigerator or at room temperature instead of in the microwave, which can make them mushy. For recipes that will be baked, you can often use the peaches while still frozen.
Canned peaches, on the other hand, are pantry staples with a long shelf life. Once the can has been opened, any unused pieces of canned peaches should be transferred to an airtight container and refrigerated rather than leaving them in the original can in the fridge. This is because the acidity from the fruit can react with the metal, leading to an unappetizing, metallic aftertaste and potentially causing metal to leach out from the can and into the food.