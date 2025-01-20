Are Fresh Peaches Always Better Than Canned Or Frozen?

Properly storing fresh peaches during their peak season is essential for maximum enjoyment, and the same applies to store-bought frozen and canned varieties. Fresh peaches can be left on the counter until they're ripe, then put in the fridge — or, of course, the freezer — for longer storage. If not stored correctly, frozen peaches can develop freezer burn. To avoid that, it's important to keep them in an airtight container or freezer bag with as much air removed as possible. If you want them thawed, it's better to do so gradually in the refrigerator or at room temperature instead of in the microwave, which can make them mushy. For recipes that will be baked, you can often use the peaches while still frozen.

Canned peaches, on the other hand, are pantry staples with a long shelf life. Once the can has been opened, any unused pieces of canned peaches should be transferred to an airtight container and refrigerated rather than leaving them in the original can in the fridge. This is because the acidity from the fruit can react with the metal, leading to an unappetizing, metallic aftertaste and potentially causing metal to leach out from the can and into the food.