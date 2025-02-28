Give Iced Tea A Tropical Twist With One Irresistible Add-In

On a hot day, there are few things as satisfying as a tall glass of iced tea. Whether you prefer it packed with sugar or in its pure, slightly bitter state, iced tea is one of the best ways to stay hydrated while also enjoying a tasty treat. However, like anything delicious, indulging in iced tea too often can cause it to lose its luster, forcing you to look elsewhere for your daily fun beverage. Luckily for the tea-totalers out there, it's super simple to upgrade normal iced tea to make it more exciting. There are plenty of iced tea additions that transform the flavor, but for a tropical twist, try adding a spoonful of mango puree directly into your glass.

Mango puree is the sweet, creamy, pudding-like result of blending up fresh mangos. When added to sweet tea, it acts as a natural sweetener and can thicken up the drink a bit, so it's more like a smoothie. As a bonus, mangos are super nutritious, so the puree gives your drink a little vitamin and mineral boost. To make mango iced tea, start by trying one cup of puree to two cups of tea, then adjust if you want to change the texture or make it more or less sweet.