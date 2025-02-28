Give Iced Tea A Tropical Twist With One Irresistible Add-In
On a hot day, there are few things as satisfying as a tall glass of iced tea. Whether you prefer it packed with sugar or in its pure, slightly bitter state, iced tea is one of the best ways to stay hydrated while also enjoying a tasty treat. However, like anything delicious, indulging in iced tea too often can cause it to lose its luster, forcing you to look elsewhere for your daily fun beverage. Luckily for the tea-totalers out there, it's super simple to upgrade normal iced tea to make it more exciting. There are plenty of iced tea additions that transform the flavor, but for a tropical twist, try adding a spoonful of mango puree directly into your glass.
Mango puree is the sweet, creamy, pudding-like result of blending up fresh mangos. When added to sweet tea, it acts as a natural sweetener and can thicken up the drink a bit, so it's more like a smoothie. As a bonus, mangos are super nutritious, so the puree gives your drink a little vitamin and mineral boost. To make mango iced tea, start by trying one cup of puree to two cups of tea, then adjust if you want to change the texture or make it more or less sweet.
Making mango puree and upgrading your iced tea
It is incredibly easy to make mango puree at home for this recipe. The first step is to ensure you have ripe mangos; you'll also need a food processor or a powerful blender, and a fine mesh strainer. Simply peel and chop up a couple of mangos (or just buy a bag of frozen mango chunks), and blend until it reaches a super smooth, custard-like texture. Then, use a spatula and the sieve to strain the puree to remove any chunks. Your homemade mango puree will last three days in the fridge, and three months in the freezer if stored in an airtight container. If you'd rather skip all the leg work, you can always buy a bottle of mango puree.
If your iced tea still isn't sweet enough even with the mango, you can top it off with honey or agave sweetener. To make the drink a little more complex, add a squirt of lime and garnish it with mint. This creates a great summer mocktail — or the base for a unique house cocktail. To keep the tropical train running, try pairing your iced tea with a frozen mango float for dessert.