What To Know When Choosing Pineapple Juice For Piña Coladas

As one of the most popular cocktails of all time, the piña colada isn't a terribly complicated drink when it comes to ingredients. Excluding garnishes or kitschy decorative umbrellas, it requires only coconut cream (not to be confused with cream of coconut), rum, and pineapple juice; some recipes add simple syrup and lime juice, too. Pineapple juice makes up much of the cocktail and is essential for its tropical flavor, so make sure you're choosing it carefully.

For mixologist and author of two-ingredient cocktail book "Pour Together" Rodger Kamholz, that means heading to the produce section of your grocery store. In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, Kamholz says, "As a general recommendation, when you're mixing fruit juices in cocktails, fresh and ripe is typically best! This applies to pineapple." Ripe is a key word here: The right pineapple should be a yellow-to-gold color (not green) and have a tropical scent. If it's mushy or has brown leaves, it might be too old.

Since cutting pineapples requires some care, juicing them at home may be intimidating, but it's straightforward. You can use a juicer, blender, or food processor to prepare your pineapple element, using a strainer to remove the pulp. If you use frozen pineapple chunks, make sure to thaw them before juicing.