The Frozen Fruit Hack That Turns Any Freezer Into An Endless Shaved Ice Source
Fresh fruit might sound refreshing, but frozen fruit has a lot going for it, too. Not only does it have a longer shelf life, but the icy strawberries that live in the freezer are usually picked at peak ripeness. Chances are, they're retaining all their succulent flavors and nutrients better than your picks from the farmer's market.
This makes frozen fruit a better choice for a whole slew of recipes, like a more flavorful smoothie, and also the perfect candidate to use in simple frozen treats. For example, with frozen fruit on hand, your freezer can turn into an endless source of shaved ice. All you need is your frozen fruit of choice and a microplane. Shave your frozen fruit of choice into a bowl, and enjoy!
To make this process simple, peeling and freezing a large chunk of fruit is best, such as a sliced watermelon or whole peach, so it's easy to hold and grate. (You can also use a food processor.) Still, any fruit can become an icy granita — from strawberries to peeled kiwi — so use whatever you have on hand. You can even use multiple fruits at once to create a vibrant rainbow ice. This shaved ice lends the same snowy texture of the snow cones you love, but with a sweet punch of fruit instead of artificial sugar. In lieu of a stomachache, you'll feel more energized and alert after indulging in this fiber-filled treat.
Enhance this frozen delight with your favorite toppings
While you could buy a bag of frozen fruit from the store for this dessert hack, you can also purchase fresh fruit instead. Once you've bought your fruit of choice, simply wash and store it in the freezer. Once frozen, grate as usual and enjoy.
When making this dessert, keep in mind that your hands will get cold fast, so use a cloth to protect your hands from the icy temperatures. Making the process fast will also help the fruit retain its satisfyingly icy texture. Indulge in this treat directly after shaving for the best results.
For those who want to jazz up this dessert, don't be afraid to expand the ingredient list with some simple toppings. Drizzle your shaved ice with some honey or a silky strawberry sauce. Sweetened condensed milk can also take shaved ice over the top. Add some coconut flakes, fresh fruit, or mint leaves for garnish. Or, for a boozy summer treat, add alcohol. Finally, top it all with a healthy portion of whipped cream and a maraschino cherry to tie it all together. The choice is up to you. No matter the combination, the resulting treat is a perfectly refreshing fusion of natural sweetness, vibrant color, and nostalgia.