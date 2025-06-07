The Frozen Fruit Hack That Turns Any Freezer Into An Endless Shaved Ice Source

Fresh fruit might sound refreshing, but frozen fruit has a lot going for it, too. Not only does it have a longer shelf life, but the icy strawberries that live in the freezer are usually picked at peak ripeness. Chances are, they're retaining all their succulent flavors and nutrients better than your picks from the farmer's market.

This makes frozen fruit a better choice for a whole slew of recipes, like a more flavorful smoothie, and also the perfect candidate to use in simple frozen treats. For example, with frozen fruit on hand, your freezer can turn into an endless source of shaved ice. All you need is your frozen fruit of choice and a microplane. Shave your frozen fruit of choice into a bowl, and enjoy!

To make this process simple, peeling and freezing a large chunk of fruit is best, such as a sliced watermelon or whole peach, so it's easy to hold and grate. (You can also use a food processor.) Still, any fruit can become an icy granita — from strawberries to peeled kiwi — so use whatever you have on hand. You can even use multiple fruits at once to create a vibrant rainbow ice. This shaved ice lends the same snowy texture of the snow cones you love, but with a sweet punch of fruit instead of artificial sugar. In lieu of a stomachache, you'll feel more energized and alert after indulging in this fiber-filled treat.